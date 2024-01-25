Bioprocess Validation Market Forecast Report 2023-2033 - Data Security and Compliance in the Digital Age to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects

News provided by

Research and Markets

25 Jan, 2024, 06:00 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioprocess Validation Market Report 2023-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

World revenue for the Bioprocess Validation Market was forecast to surpass US$490 million in 2023, with strong revenue growth through to 2033. 

Rising Demand for Clinical Trials Globally

The market for biopharmaceuticals is rising, there is an increase in the need for healthcare due to an ageing population, and the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries are expanding to fulfil this demand. As a result, the demand for effective clinical studies has increased in order to ensure the efficacy and safety of products. Worldwide, there are around 266 thousand open clinical trials ongoing. More than 105,000 open clinical investigations are now being conducted just in the United States.

Biologics and other pharmacological medications are the focus of these trials. Positive market growth for clinical trial services has led to an uptick in finance and investment, M&A (merger and acquisition) activity, the use of CROs (contract research organisations), and the availability of functional service providers. Further variables that influence the expansion of the clinical trial services market include the FDA's (Food and Drug Administration) recently implemented simplification of the adoption authorization process, genomics' advancement, and the launch of medicinal products with genetic profiles that are customised to patients or diseases.

Issues Related to Extractables and Leachable

The primary objective of Extractables and Leachables (E&L) testing is to mitigate the potential safety hazards posed to consumers of various products, including pharmaceutical medications and Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS), by evaluating the container closure system of these products. One of the primary difficulties associated with conducting leachables studies pertains to the prevalent necessity of achieving lower detection limits. This poses a challenge for both instrument vendors and laboratory scientists.

The development of instrument methods and sample preparation techniques necessitates the involvement of proficient and knowledgeable analysts who possess advanced skills and extensive experience. This is essential in order to meet the stringent analytical evaluation thresholds. Additionally, the utilisation of cutting-edge mass spectrometry instruments and software is imperative to effectively detect these minute levels and efficiently process the resulting data.

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

  • Increasing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals
  • Increasing Demand for Outsourcing Bioprocess Validation
  • Rising R&D Expenditure
  • Rising Demand for Clinical Trials Globally

Market Restraining Factors

  • Issues Related to Extractables and Leachable
  • High Cost of Advanced Technology
  • Shortage of Skilled Labour Post COVID-19 Hampering Industry Growth
  • Regulatory Challenges

Market Opportunities

  • Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies
  • Harmonized Bioanalytical Testing Opens New Opportunities
  • Data Security and Compliance in the Digital Age to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects
  • Customised Solutions for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
  • Digital Twins for Bioprocess Validation

Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

  • In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, this new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
  • You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
  • Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, and restraints), Porter's Five Forces Analysis, PEST Analysis and recent developments.

Segments Covered in the Report

Test Type

  • Extractable/Leachable Testing
  • Microbiological Testing
  • Integrity Testing
  • Physiochemical Testing
  • Compatibility Testing
  • Others

Component

  • Filters Elements
  • Media Containers and Bags
  • Freezing and Thawing Process Bags
  • Bioreactors
  • Transfer Systems
  • Others

Modality

  • Cell and Gene Therapy
  • Vaccines
  • Blood and Plasma Products
  • Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
  • Others

End-users

  • Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Biotechnology Companies
  • Others

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 22 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles for the following leading companies, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

  • Almac Group
  • Charles River Laboratories
  • CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.
  • Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd.
  • Cytovance Biologics
  • Cytiva
  • DOC S.r.l.
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • Lonza Group
  • Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.
  • Merck KGaA
  • Sartorius AG
  • SGS SA
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report provides you with the following knowledge:

  • Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Bioprocess Validation Market 2023 to 2033, with forecasts for test type, component, modality and end-users, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.
  • Revenue forecasts to 2033 for five regional and 22 key national markets - See forecasts for the Bioprocess Validation Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.
  • Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 14 of the major companies involved in the Bioprocess Validation Market, 2023 to 2033.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4t930a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

North America Massage Equipment Market Outlook Report to 2028, Featuring Thumper Massager, HoMedics, Beurer, Coway, Panasonic, Johnson Health Tech & Fuji Medical Instruments

North America Massage Equipment Market Outlook Report to 2028, Featuring Thumper Massager, HoMedics, Beurer, Coway, Panasonic, Johnson Health Tech & Fuji Medical Instruments

The "North America Massage Equipment Market Outlook, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North America Massage...
Global IoT Gateway Market Report 2023-2030, Featuring Profiles of Cisco, Intel, Huawei, Advantech, Eurotech, NXP Semiconductors & More

Global IoT Gateway Market Report 2023-2030, Featuring Profiles of Cisco, Intel, Huawei, Advantech, Eurotech, NXP Semiconductors & More

The "Global IoT Gateway Market 2030 by Connectivity Technology, Component, End-user Industry & Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.