Bioprocess Validation Market Forecast Report 2023-2033 - Data Security and Compliance in the Digital Age to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects

World revenue for the Bioprocess Validation Market was forecast to surpass US$490 million in 2023, with strong revenue growth through to 2033.

Rising Demand for Clinical Trials Globally



The market for biopharmaceuticals is rising, there is an increase in the need for healthcare due to an ageing population, and the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries are expanding to fulfil this demand. As a result, the demand for effective clinical studies has increased in order to ensure the efficacy and safety of products. Worldwide, there are around 266 thousand open clinical trials ongoing. More than 105,000 open clinical investigations are now being conducted just in the United States.



Biologics and other pharmacological medications are the focus of these trials. Positive market growth for clinical trial services has led to an uptick in finance and investment, M&A (merger and acquisition) activity, the use of CROs (contract research organisations), and the availability of functional service providers. Further variables that influence the expansion of the clinical trial services market include the FDA's (Food and Drug Administration) recently implemented simplification of the adoption authorization process, genomics' advancement, and the launch of medicinal products with genetic profiles that are customised to patients or diseases.



Issues Related to Extractables and Leachable



The primary objective of Extractables and Leachables (E&L) testing is to mitigate the potential safety hazards posed to consumers of various products, including pharmaceutical medications and Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS), by evaluating the container closure system of these products. One of the primary difficulties associated with conducting leachables studies pertains to the prevalent necessity of achieving lower detection limits. This poses a challenge for both instrument vendors and laboratory scientists.



The development of instrument methods and sample preparation techniques necessitates the involvement of proficient and knowledgeable analysts who possess advanced skills and extensive experience. This is essential in order to meet the stringent analytical evaluation thresholds. Additionally, the utilisation of cutting-edge mass spectrometry instruments and software is imperative to effectively detect these minute levels and efficiently process the resulting data.

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Increasing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals

Increasing Demand for Outsourcing Bioprocess Validation

Rising R&D Expenditure

Rising Demand for Clinical Trials Globally

Market Restraining Factors

Issues Related to Extractables and Leachable

High Cost of Advanced Technology

Shortage of Skilled Labour Post COVID-19 Hampering Industry Growth

Regulatory Challenges

Market Opportunities

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Harmonized Bioanalytical Testing Opens New Opportunities

Data Security and Compliance in the Digital Age to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects

Customised Solutions for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Digital Twins for Bioprocess Validation

Segments Covered in the Report

Test Type

Extractable/Leachable Testing

Microbiological Testing

Integrity Testing

Physiochemical Testing

Compatibility Testing

Others

Component

Filters Elements

Media Containers and Bags

Freezing and Thawing Process Bags

Bioreactors

Transfer Systems

Others

Modality

Cell and Gene Therapy

Vaccines

Blood and Plasma Products

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

Others

End-users

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Others

Almac Group

Charles River Laboratories

CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd.

Cytovance Biologics

Cytiva

DOC S.r.l.

Eurofins Scientific

Lonza Group

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

SGS SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Revenue forecasts to 2033 for five regional and 22 key national markets - See forecasts for the Bioprocess Validation Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada , Mexico , Brazil , Germany , France , UK, Italy , China , India , Japan , and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 14 of the major companies involved in the Bioprocess Validation Market, 2023 to 2033.

