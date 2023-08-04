Bioprocess Validation Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.39% from 2022 to 2027|Increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bioprocess validation market size to grow by USD 280.93 million between 2022 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 11.39%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by end-user, type, and geography. North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Growing demand for biopharmaceuticals and growing interest in product safety are the key factors of market growth in the region. Pfizer Inc (Pfizer), Merck Group (Merck), Biogen Inc (Biogen), and Amgen Inc (Amgen) are major players with a presence in the region. In addition, they develop biopharmaceuticals and invest in bioprocess validation activities to ensure product quality and safety. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bioprocess Validation Market

The report also covers the following areas:

Bioprocess Validation Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Pharmaceutical Companies



Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations



Others

Type

In-house



Outsourced

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The market share growth by the pharmaceutical companies segment will be significant during the forecast period. Pfizer, Johnson, Johnson (J&J), and Novartis AG (Novartis) are some of the major pharmaceutical companies that are having a significant impact on the bioprocess validation market. This impact is due to their vast resources, expertise, and experience in this field. Furthermore, the development of complex and innovative biological products is one of the key contributions of major pharmaceutical companies to the bioprocess validation market. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment in the market during the forecast period.

Bioprocess Validation Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the bioprocess validation market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Avantor Inc., Bangalore Biotech Labs Pvt. Ltd., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, GEA Group AG, Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co. Ltd., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lonza Group Ltd., Meissner Filtration Products Inc., Merck KGaA, Porvair Plc, ProPharma Group Holdings LLC, Sartorius AG, SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendor Offering

Agilent Technologies Inc - The company offers bioprocess validation services called ClinGuide GMP CRISPR sgRNAs for Human Therapeutics system.

The company offers bioprocess validation services called ClinGuide GMP CRISPR sgRNAs for Human Therapeutics system. Avantor Inc - The company offers Masterflex services used for ordering, assembling, sterilizing, and validating bioprocess systems.

The company offers Masterflex services used for ordering, assembling, sterilizing, and validating bioprocess systems. Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co. Ltd - The company offers bioprocess validation services such as Bacteria challenge tests, Extractable tests, and Integrity tests.

Bioprocess Validation Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals is a key factor driving market growth. The demand for biopharmaceuticals in the healthcare sector is increasing. To ensure consistency, the production of high-quality products that deliver efficacy and patient safety can be achieved by validation. For example, the bioproduction of monoclonal antibodies is one of the major examples where validation of a biological process has a significant impact. In addition, a well-designed biological process validation plan is the most important factor in ensuring that the final product meets the required standards and regulatory specifications. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The increasing adoption of single-use technologies is a major trend in the market. The ease of implementation for biological process validation is one of the main advantages offered by SUT. The use of SUT eliminates the need for cleaning and disinfection procedures, which can be time-consuming and costly. In addition, it provides greater flexibility in terms of scaling up and down because they can be easily discarded after use is one of the key features. Small biotech companies can benefit because they do not have the resources to invest in extensive cleaning and disinfection equipment. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

High costs associated with bioprocess validation are a significant challenge restricting market growth. The three main categories for costs associated with biological process validation are equipment, personnel, and time. For example, specialized equipment, such as bioreactors, chromatographic systems, and mass spectrometers, among others are required to validate a biological process. These devices can be expensive or affordable to purchase, maintain, and calibrate. Hence, the high cost of bioprocess validation is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Bioprocess Validation Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist bioprocess validation market growth during the next five years.

Estimation of the bioprocess validation market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bioprocess validation market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bioprocess validation market vendors.

Bioprocess Validation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.39% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 280.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 11.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Avantor Inc., Bangalore Biotech labs Pvt. Ltd., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, GEA Group AG, Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co. Ltd., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lonza Group Ltd., Meissner Filtration Products Inc., Merck KGaA, Porvair Plc, ProPharma Group Holdings LLC, Sartorius AG, SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global bioprocess validation market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global bioprocess validation market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Pharmaceutical companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Pharmaceutical companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Pharmaceutical companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Pharmaceutical companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Pharmaceutical companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Contract development and manufacturing organizations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Contract development and manufacturing organizations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Contract development and manufacturing organizations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Contract development and manufacturing organizations - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Contract development and manufacturing organizations - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 In-house - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on In-house - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on In-house - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on In-house - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on In-house - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Outsourced - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Outsourced - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Outsourced - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Outsourced - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Outsourced - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 111: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Avantor Inc.

Exhibit 115: Avantor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Avantor Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Avantor Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Avantor Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Bangalore Biotech labs Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Bangalore Biotech labs Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Bangalore Biotech labs Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Bangalore Biotech labs Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Exhibit 122: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 127: Danaher Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Danaher Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Danaher Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Eurofins Scientific SE

Exhibit 132: Eurofins Scientific SE - Overview



Exhibit 133: Eurofins Scientific SE - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key news



Exhibit 135: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Eurofins Scientific SE - Segment focus

12.9 GEA Group AG

Exhibit 137: GEA Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 138: GEA Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 139: GEA Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: GEA Group AG - Segment focus

12.10 Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Exhibit 144: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Overview



Exhibit 145: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Key news



Exhibit 147: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Segment focus

12.12 Lonza Group Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Meissner Filtration Products Inc.

Exhibit 154: Meissner Filtration Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Meissner Filtration Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Meissner Filtration Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 157: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 158: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 160: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

12.15 Sartorius AG

Exhibit 162: Sartorius AG - Overview



Exhibit 163: Sartorius AG - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Sartorius AG - Key news



Exhibit 165: Sartorius AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Sartorius AG - Segment focus

12.16 SGS SA

Exhibit 167: SGS SA - Overview



Exhibit 168: SGS SA - Business segments



Exhibit 169: SGS SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: SGS SA - Segment focus

12.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 171: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 174: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

