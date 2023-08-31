Bioprocess Validation Market to grow by USD 280.93 million from 2022 to 2027 | Agilent Technnologies Inc., Avantor Inc., and Corning Inc., are some of the market key players - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bioprocess validation market is set to grow by USD 280.93 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 11.39% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The bioprocess validation market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Agilent Technologies Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Avantor Inc., Bangalore Biotech Labs Pvt. Ltd., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, GEA Group AG, Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co. Ltd., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lonza Group Ltd., Meissner Filtration Products Inc., Merck KGaA, Porvair Plc, ProPharma Group Holdings LLC, Sartorius AG, SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. are some of the major market participants -. To know about the company offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bioprocess Validation Market

Bioprocess Validation Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals drives the market growth. The demand for biopharmaceuticals in the healthcare sector is increasing, and to ensure consistency, the production of high-quality products that deliver efficacy and patient safety can be achieved by validation. For instance, the bioproduction of monoclonal antibodies is one of the major examples where validation of a biological process has a significant impact. Additionally, a well-designed biological process validation plan is the most important factor in ensuring that the final product meets the required standards and regulatory specifications. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

High costs associated with bioprocess validation challenge market growth. The three main categories for costs associated with biological process validation are equipment, personnel, and time. For instance, specialized equipment, such as bioreactors, chromatographic systems, and mass spectrometers, among others are required to validate a biological process. Such devices can be expensive or affordable to purchase, maintain, and calibrate. Hence, the high cost of bioprocess validation is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Bioprocess Validation Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

End-user

Pharmaceutical Companies



Contract Development And Manufacturing Organizations



Others

Type

In-house



Outsourced

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Bioprocess Validation Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The pharmaceutical companies segment will be significant during the forecast period. Pfizer, Johnson, Johnson (J&J), and Novartis AG (Novartis) are some of the major pharmaceutical companies having a significant impact on the bioprocess validation market. This impact is attributed to their vast resources, expertise, and experience in this field. Furthermore, factors like the development of complex and innovative biological products is one of the key contributions of major pharmaceutical companies to the bioprocess validation market. Hence, such factors drive the growth of this segment in the market during the forecast period.

Bioprocess Validation Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist bioprocess validation market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bioprocess validation market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bioprocess validation market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bioprocess validation market vendors

Bioprocess Validation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.39% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 280.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Avantor Inc., Bangalore Biotech labs Pvt. Ltd., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, GEA Group AG, Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co. Ltd., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lonza Group Ltd., Meissner Filtration Products Inc., Merck KGaA, Porvair Plc, ProPharma Group Holdings LLC, Sartorius AG, SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

