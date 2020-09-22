Biorasi Commended by Frost & Sullivan for its Full-service Offering to Drive Rare Disease Patient Recruitment for CROs

"Biorasi specializes in designing the right clinical strategies for a particular indication quickly and finding suitable sites and patients to participate in studies for those indications," said Khushbu Jain Industry Analyst. "Powered by its proprietary Talosᵀᴹ trial management system, Biorasi advances technology-enabled protocol optimization programs, improving clinical trial performance, and success rates. Furthermore, as an expert in digital therapeutic trials, it aids in clinical validation, regulatory approval, and payer reimbursement."

Biorasi's partnership-based model is particularly valuable to innovative science-driven but smaller drug and device developers that rely heavily on external partners to take research from labs to markets and are especially sensitive to price hikes and timeline delays. Its patient-centric approach to trial execution involves facilitating patient recruitment for rare disease research by leveraging its relationships with advocacy groups, national registries, and global site networks Furthermore, it harnesses its partnerships with data science enterprises to create heat maps for specific illnesses, allowing pharmas to locate patient clusters and rapidly target trial recruitment efforts.

Beyond solving patient recruitment and engagement challenges, Biorasi addresses issues related to protocol design, clinics, and delays due to new regulations. Its medical and scientific experts design trial protocols as per the rapidly evolving regulatory environment to support Software-as-a-Medical-Device. Its clinical trial optimization programs are quick, intelligent, and integrated with company experts and technology to improve trial performance, especially in the DTx area. Combined with drug therapies, Biorasi aids in advancing remote monitoring, adherence, telemedicine, and disease-specific digital tools as an alternative to medication, especially in behavioral health.

"Biorasi engages early with its clients to develop long-term customer relationships," noted Jain. "Its flexibility, transparency, and milestone-based pricing demonstrate its commitment to customers. By focusing on the industry's highest growth areas, namely oncology and neurology, it has established itself as an emerging leader in the CRO market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value as well as speed in response to market needs. The award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

