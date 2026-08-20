BIORÉ BRINGS "MOCHI SKIN" TO NYC WITH NEW 2% BHA EXFOLIATING HYDRA SERUM AND PAVLO MOCHI POP-UP

The J-Beauty-inspired liquid exfoliant combines 2% BHA with nourishing skincare benefits to smooth texture, refine the look of pores and nourish skin for a soft, bouncy, nourished glow in one simple step.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Known as "mochi skin," the coveted J-Beauty look has become one of the most sought-after skin goals on social media. Inspired by the pillowy softness and luminous bounce of the Japanese rice cake, mochi skin is all about a complexion that looks nourished, even, healthy and effortlessly radiant.

Now, the brand known for Japanese skincare innovation, including viral favorites like Bioré UV Aqua Rich, is bringing its expertise in lightweight, high-performance formulas to exfoliation.

2% BHA Exfoliating Hydra Serum

Introducing Bioré's new 2% BHA Exfoliating Hydra Serum, our next-generation liquid exfoliant designed to visibly refine pores, smooth texture, improve clarity and boost glow, while leaving skin feeling soft, comfortable and nourished.

EXFOLIATION, REIMAGINED

Most exfoliants leave skin feeling stripped. Bioré focuses on delivering a more complete experience - pairing effective exfoliation with the nourishment and comfort skin craves. The unique gel form helps the product stay in place, creating a cushiony layer that enhances the feeling of nourishment. At the same time, 2% BHA pairs with skin-loving humectants to gently exfoliate while helping maintain lasting nourishment.

SOFT. SMOOTH. BOUNCY. GLOWY.

Inspired by Japanese skincare philosophies that prioritize both performance and skin feel, the thick, serum-textured formula combines the pore-unclogging power of 2% Salicylic Acid with a cushiony, nourishing texture that leaves skin looking smoother, brighter and more balanced.

Exfoliates like a toner. Nourishes like a serum. No harshness. No tightness. No compromise.

THE MOCHI SKIN EFFECT

Powered by 2% Salicylic Acid, the spa-inspired formula works deep within pores to dissolve excess oil, sweep away buildup and help reduce the appearance of congestion.

The result? Skin that looks smoother and visibly more refined - with the soft, plush glow that has made mochi skin a global beauty obsession.

BRINGING MOCHI SKIN TO LIFE

To celebrate the launch of the 2% BHA Exfoliating Hydra Serum, Bioré is bringing the mochi skin phenomenon to life through a limited-time collaboration with the viral NYC-based Pavlo Mochi.

Inspired by the soft, smooth and bouncy skin the new serum is designed to deliver, Bioré and Pavlo Mochi have created an exclusive mochi flavor inspired by the new Hydra Serum. The collaboration brings together Japanese skincare inspiration and the pillowy treat behind the "mochi skin" trend for a playful celebration of Bioré's latest innovation.

The Bioré x Pavlo Mochi pop-up will take place August 21–22 in New York City, where consumers can experience the collaboration and discover Bioré's newest addition to its skincare lineup.

YOUR DAILY SHORTCUT TO BOUNCY, GLOWY SKIN

Designed for daily use and suitable for all skin types, the lightweight serum absorbs quickly and layers seamlessly into any routine.

One step. Multiple benefits. Cleaner pores. Smoother texture. More glow. Just the kind of skincare innovation consumers have come to expect from Bioré.

WHY IT WORKS:

Mochi Skin-Inspired Formula

Inspired by Japanese skincare philosophies that prioritize soft, smooth, healthy-looking skin.

Inspired by Japanese skincare philosophies that prioritize soft, smooth, healthy-looking skin. 2% Salicylic Acid Formula

Helps dissolve pore-clogging oil and buildup while improving the appearance of texture and congestion.

Helps dissolve pore-clogging oil and buildup while improving the appearance of texture and congestion. Serum-Cushion Texture

A thick, nourishing liquid that absorbs quickly while helping skin feel nourished and comfortable.

KEY BENEFITS:

Gentle Exfoliation

Helps dissolve pore-clogging oil and debris

Removes dead skin cells for smoother-looking skin

Gentle enough for daily use

Helps dissolve pore-clogging oil and debris Removes dead skin cells for smoother-looking skin Gentle enough for daily use Nourishment

Infused with humectants that help replenish moisture

Leaves skin looking healthy, refreshed and balanced

Infused with humectants that help replenish moisture Leaves skin looking healthy, refreshed and balanced Pore Care

Helps minimize the appearance pores over time

Supports cleaner-looking skin with consistent use

AVAILABILITY: Bioré® 2% BHA Exfoliating Hydra Serum is available now at Amazon, Walmart and Target for $16.99.

For more information, please reach out to [email protected].

ABOUT KAO USA: Kao USA Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium beauty care brands recognized worldwide for their innovation and quality. The Kao USA Inc. portfolio includes; Jergens® and Curél® hand and body lotions; Bioré® facial care; John Frieda® hair care, Ban® antiperspirants, Bondi Sands, as well as Goldwell®, KMS® and Oribe® professional hair care and Molton Brown® products for body and home. Founded in 1882, Kao USA Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kao Corporation.

SOURCE Bioré