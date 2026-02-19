Bioré® Named a Standout Brand in Spate's 2025 Skincare Trends Report, Recognized for Digital Growth and Consumer Search Momentum

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioré®, the globally recognized skincare brand known for its pore care expertise, and dermatologist-tested formulas rooted in Japanese skin science, has been named a standout brand in Spate's 2025 Skincare Trends: Signals, Shifts & Standouts Report, a leading data-driven analysis of the fastest-growing skincare trends, consumer search behavior, and social media discovery patterns shaping the future of beauty.

Spate's annual skincare trends report analyzes millions of consumer data signals across Google search trends, TikTok beauty content, Instagram engagement, and creator-driven discovery platforms to identify the brands and product categories experiencing the strongest growth in consumer interest and digital engagement. Bioré®'s inclusion underscores its accelerating momentum with modern skincare consumers seeking effective cleansing and targeted treatments — from blackhead removal to visible pore minimization — as well as lightweight moisturizers with SPF for everyday protection.

"Being recognized in Spate's 2025 Skincare Trends Report is an exciting milestone for the brand," said Marissa Vallillo, Director of Transformation Brands at Kao USA. "At Bioré®, we design products to truly work — while also delivering a sensorial, satisfying experience that consumers can feel in the moment. Pairing visible performance with textures, transformations and rituals people genuinely enjoy has helped fuel engagement, discovery and growing interest across today's digital and creator-led skincare landscape."

The report highlights how skincare brands are gaining relevance by leaning into culture-forward storytelling, social-first marketing strategies, short-form video content, influencer partnerships, and innovative product launches that resonate with Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Bioré®'s recent growth has been supported by highly shareable social content, creator-driven campaigns on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram Reels, and distinctive edu-tainment product storytelling that fuels consumer curiosity, trial, and repeat purchase.

As consumer interest continues to grow around pore care, deep cleansing and breakout-fighting solutions that deliver visible results, Bioré®'s recognition in Spate's 2025 report positions the brand as a leader in the shift toward digitally native beauty discovery, data-informed product development, and skincare innovation — while building on a legacy of trusted performance and global brand recognition.

The full report can be downloaded here: https://www.spate.nyc/reports/2025-skincare-trends-signals-shifts-standouts-report .

For more information, please contact: Tractenberg & Co. via Lauren Donner | [email protected]

ABOUT KAO USA: Kao USA Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium beauty care brands recognized worldwide for their innovation and quality. The Kao USA Inc. portfolio includes; Jergens® and Curél® hand and body lotions; Bioré® facial care; John Frieda® hair care, Ban® antiperspirants, as well as Goldwell®, KMS® and Oribe® professional hair care and Molton Brown® products for body and home. Founded in 1882, Kao USA Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kao Corporation.

SOURCE Bioré