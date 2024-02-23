Bioreactors and Fermenters Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis 2018-2023 and 2024-2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioreactors and Fermenters Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioreactors and fermenters market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the global bioreactors and fermenters market looks promising with opportunities in the biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and academic & research institutes markets.  The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of bioreactors and fermenters across diverse industries and growing urgency to address diseases.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies bioreactors and fermenters companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Bioreactors and Fermenters Market Insights

  • Single-use bioreactors will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to reduced cleaning and sterilization costs.
  • Biopharmaceutical companies will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for biopharmaceutical products.
  • North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to strong presence of biopharmaceutical companies in the region.

Features of the Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Market

  • Market Size Estimates: Bioreactors and fermenters market size estimation in terms of value ($B).
  • Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.
  • Segmentation Analysis: Bioreactors and fermenters market size by product, process, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).
  • Regional Analysis: Bioreactors and fermenters market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
  • Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product, process, end use, and regions for the bioreactors and fermenters market.
  • Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the bioreactors and fermenters market.
  • Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Market : Market Dynamics
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030
3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.2. Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.3: Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Market by Product
3.3.1: Single-use Bioreactors
3.3.2: Multiple-use Bioreactors
3.4: Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Market by Process
3.4.1: Fed batch
3.4.2: Continuous
3.4.3: Batch
3.5: Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Market by End Use
3.5.1: Biopharmaceutical companies
3.5.2: CROs
3.5.3: Academic & Research Institutes

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030
4.1: Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Market by Region
4.2: North American Bioreactors and Fermenters Market
4.3: European Bioreactors and Fermenters Market
4.4: APAC Bioreactors and Fermenters Market
4.5: ROW Bioreactors and Fermenters Market

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Operational Integration
5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Market by Product
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Market by Process
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Market by End Use
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Applikon Biotechnology
7.2: Finesse Solutions
7.3: Danaher
7.4: PBS Biotech
7.5: Eppendorf
7.6: Sartorius
7.7: GE Healthcare
7.8: ZETA Holding
7.9: PIERRE GUERIN TECHNOLOGIES
7.10: Solaris Biotechnology

