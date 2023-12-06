Bioreactors Market size to grow by USD 2.23 billion from 2023 to 2028, Europe to account for 29% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bioreactors market is expected to grow by USD 2.23 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.99% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by end-user (biopharmaceutical companies, research institutes, and contract research organizations), type (automated and manual), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Europe is estimated to contribute 29% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to companies is North America. High investment in healthcare research and development in the US is one of the main factors. The growth of the North American bioreactors market is also driven by strong distribution networks, which range from countries like the US and Canada to pharmaceutical companies focusing on discovering and developing new medicines.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bioreactors Market 2024-2028

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a Free PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

Automated Engineering Services Inc., Bioengineering AG, BPC Instruments AB, Cell Culture Co. LLC, Danaher Corp., Distek Inc., Donaldson Co. Inc., Eppendorf SE, Getinge AB, Infors AG, LAMBDA CZ sro, Merck KGaA, PBS Biotech Inc., Pierre Guerin SA, Sartorius AG, Solida Biotech GmBH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zellwerk GmbH, ZETA, and 3D Biotek LLC

Automated Engineering Services Inc - The company offers bioreactors such as 3D Perfusion Bioreactor which consists of multiple independent, autoclavable polycarbonate chambers.

To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Bioreactors Market: Segmentation Analysis

The biopharmaceutical companies segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. There is a growing need for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to produce high-quality, regulatory-compliant medications and therapeutic treatments due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report

Bioreactors Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Increased collaborations among stakeholders

Growing demand for single-use bioreactors

Increased availability of accessory products

The increased collaborations among stakeholders are a key factor driving market growth. To enhance their market share and become a dominant player in the global bioreactors market, many of these partnerships with undertakings have led to the development of a strong client base, technology, financial capacity as well and R&D capabilities.

Major Trend

The availability of value-added software services is a major trend in the market.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample report to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The cell culture consumables market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the cell culture market is forecast to increase by USD 23,729.7 million.

The bioprocess validation market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.39% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 280.93 million.

What are the key data covered in this Bioreactors Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bioreactors market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the bioreactors market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the bioreactors market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bioreactors market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio