Bioreactors Market size to grow by USD 2.23 billion from 2023 to 2028, Europe to account for 29% of market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

06 Dec, 2023, 21:35 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bioreactors market is expected to grow by USD 2.23 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.99% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by end-user (biopharmaceutical companies, research institutes, and contract research organizations), type (automated and manual), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Europe is estimated to contribute 29% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to companies is North America. High investment in healthcare research and development in the US is one of the main factors. The growth of the North American bioreactors market is also driven by strong distribution networks, which range from countries like the US and Canada to pharmaceutical companies focusing on discovering and developing new medicines.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bioreactors Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bioreactors Market 2024-2028

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a Free PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

Automated Engineering Services Inc., Bioengineering AG, BPC Instruments AB, Cell Culture Co. LLC, Danaher Corp., Distek Inc., Donaldson Co. Inc., Eppendorf SE, Getinge AB, Infors AG, LAMBDA CZ sro, Merck KGaA, PBS Biotech Inc., Pierre Guerin SA, Sartorius AG, Solida Biotech GmBH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zellwerk GmbH, ZETA, and 3D Biotek LLC

Automated Engineering Services Inc - The company offers bioreactors such as 3D Perfusion Bioreactor which consists of multiple independent, autoclavable polycarbonate chambers.

To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Bioreactors Market: Segmentation Analysis

The biopharmaceutical companies segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. There is a growing need for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to produce high-quality, regulatory-compliant medications and therapeutic treatments due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report

Bioreactors Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

  • Increased collaborations among stakeholders
  • Growing demand for single-use bioreactors
  • Increased availability of accessory products

The increased collaborations among stakeholders are a key factor driving market growth. To enhance their market share and become a dominant player in the global bioreactors market, many of these partnerships with undertakings have led to the development of a strong client base, technology, financial capacity as well and R&D capabilities.

Major Trend

The availability of value-added software services is a major trend in the market.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample report to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The cell culture consumables market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the cell culture market is forecast to increase by USD 23,729.7 million.

The bioprocess validation market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.39% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 280.93 million

What are the key data covered in this Bioreactors Market Report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bioreactors market between 2023 and 2028.
  • Precise estimation of the bioreactors market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the bioreactors market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bioreactors market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Laundry And Dishwashing Detergent Market size to increase by USD 18.78 billion between 2023 to 2028| Growth in the hospitality sector to drive the market growth- Technavio

Laundry And Dishwashing Detergent Market size to increase by USD 18.78 billion between 2023 to 2028| Growth in the hospitality sector to drive the market growth- Technavio

The Laundry And Dishwashing Detergent Market size is expected to grow by USD 18.78 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast...
Distributed Control Systems (DCS) In The Oil And Gas Market size to increase by USD 833.28 million during 2023-2028| Emergence of new refinery projects to drive the growth- Technavio

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) In The Oil And Gas Market size to increase by USD 833.28 million during 2023-2028| Emergence of new refinery projects to drive the growth- Technavio

The Distributed Control Systems (DCS) In The Oil And Gas Market size is expected to grow by USD 833.28 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.51%...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.