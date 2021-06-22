BioReference Laboratories Announces First COVID-19 Testing Program for Cruise Industry

BioReference announced a COVID-19 testing program for U.S. based crew and guests who cruise with Royal Caribbean Group. Tweet this

"Royal Caribbean Group has worked diligently with us to develop a set of testing protocols in conjunction with other mitigation strategies to provide the safest possible environment for all passengers and crew," said Jon R. Cohen, M.D., Executive Chairman of BioReference Laboratories. "Our first in the nation custom solution for the cruise industry was developed so that each passenger will be tested, and results provided within 40 minutes of their arrival at the port."

About BioReference Laboratories, Inc.

BioReference Laboratories, Inc., is one of the largest full service specialty laboratories in the United States that gives healthcare providers and patients the power to make confident healthcare decisions. With a focus on genetics, oncology, urology and women's health, BioReference offers comprehensive test solutions and unparalleled expertise based on a 40 year legacy of proven science. The company is in-network with the largest health plans in the United States, serves approximately 19 million patients annually, operates a network of 11 laboratory locations, and is backed by a medical staff of more than 300 M.D., D.O., Ph.D., genetic counselors and other professional clinical and scientific personnel. With a national footprint and niche market experience, BioReference provides credible and innovative solutions that meet the needs of employers, governmental agencies, educational systems, hospitals and health systems, correctional institutions, sports leagues, travel and leisure industries, and retail markets. BioReference provides industry-leading custom solutions for COVID-19, including point-of-care testing and large-scale screening programs. https://www.bioreference.com/

About OPKO Health, Inc.

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning, including statements regarding the role and value of testing, whether the results from our previous testing program can be successfully duplicated or deployed in other settings or venues, whether implementing the same strategies or other strategies will be successful in preventing the spread of the disease or providing safety against infection to the participants, as well as other non-historical statements about our expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding our business, technologies and products, and strategies. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. These factors include those described in the OPKO Health, Inc. Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed and to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, the regulatory process for new products and indications, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

