BioReference Laboratories Expands Its Major League Sports Relationships with Addition of Major League Baseball

"With this announcement, BioReference is now supporting all five major professional men's sports leagues in the United States in safely moving forward with their seasons," said Jon R. Cohen, M.D., Executive Chairman of BioReference Laboratories. "BioReference is proud to provide COVID-19 solutions to help ensure the return to a safe, full MLB season in 2021. MLB and our other sports league clients have continued to demonstrate exemplary commitment to the health and safety of their players, employees, and stadium staff throughout the pandemic."

"We're excited to be partnering with BioReference and look forward to their help in bringing baseball back in 2021. Safety is our top priority, and we're committed to making sure that our Clubs across the country are able to play a full season and that everyone involved stays healthy," said Jon Coyles, Vice President of Drug, Health and Safety Programs at the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball. "We're ready for a great season. Play ball!"

About BioReference Laboratories, Inc.

BioReference Laboratories, Inc., is one of the largest full service specialty laboratories in the United States that gives healthcare providers and patients the power to make confident healthcare decisions. With a focus on genetics, oncology, urology and women's health, BioReference offers comprehensive test solutions and unparalleled expertise based on a 40 year legacy of proven science. The company is in-network with the largest health plans in the United States, serves approximately 19 million patients annually, operates a network of 11 laboratory locations, and is backed by a medical staff of more than 300 M.D., D.O., Ph.D., genetic counselors and other professional clinical and scientific personnel. With a national footprint and niche market experience, BioReference provides credible and innovative solutions that meet the needs of employers, governmental agencies, educational systems, hospitals and health systems, correctional institutions, sports leagues, travel and leisure industries, and retail markets. BioReference provides industry-leading custom solutions for COVID-19, including point-of-care testing and large-scale screening programs. https://www.bioreference.com/

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com .

