BioReference Notifies Patients in AMCA Incident

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioReference Laboratories, Inc. ("BioReference") announced today that it is mailing letters to some of its patients whose information may have been included in the American Medical Collection Agency ("AMCA") security incident previously announced.

BioReference used AMCA for billing collection services, and on June 3, 2019, AMCA advised BioReference that between August 1, 2018 and March 30, 2019, an unauthorized person may have had access to AMCA's system. Some BioReference patient information was contained in AMCA's system, including patients' name, dates of medical service, names of lab or medical service providers, referring doctors, and other medical information related to services patients received at BioReference, and in some instances credit card information. Patients whose financial information was impacted previously received notification from AMCA.

This incident did not affect all BioReference patients; but only certain patients who were subject to billing collections with AMCA.

BioReference deeply regrets any concern or inconvenience this incident may cause its patients. BioReference recommends affected patients to review the statements they receive from their health care providers. If they see services they did not receive, they should contact the provider immediately. BioReference has since ceased doing business with AMCA and is takings steps to retrieve and secure all BioReference patient information contained in AMCA's systems. BioReference established a dedicated call center for patients to contact with any questions, at (US) 1-833-963-0524, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

SOURCE BioReference Laboratories, Inc.