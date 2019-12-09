BIOREM Announces New Orders totalling $5.7 Million and Continued China Expansion

GUELPH, ON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - BIOREM Inc. (TSXV: BRM) ("BIOREM" or "the Company") today announced new orders totalling $5.7 million. The orders are for air emission abatement projects in China and North America.

"Our focus for business development over the last couple of years has been primarily centered on China and we are beginning to see the results from all of that effort" said Derek S. Webb, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In early 2019 management restructured our Chinese operations to more effectively leverage our core strengths into new business and growth opportunities. Our sales and engineering office in Beijing was moved closer to Tsinghua University to foster deeper cooperation on Research and Development on future projects. In addition, several new distribution partners were added to our network and these groups have been working hard with our sales team to uncover a number of new opportunities."

"These business development efforts have resulted in two new important orders in the Chinese market. The first order is for $2.6 million for a large wastewater infrastructure project in the North Eastern City of Tianjin. Design and fabrication is already underway and we expect project completion in early 2020. BIOREM was selected for this high-profile project given our experience with high efficiency air emissions abatement solutions in dense urban environments. The second project, valued at approximately $700,000, is with a large American food processor with manufacturing in Wuhan. This is a particularly important project as it uses this Chinese Facility as a demonstration project for the effectiveness of biological solutions for their VOC reduction initiatives. The BIOREM biological solution was chosen over a resource intensive thermal oxidation alternative that was being considered for the facility. In this case, the client saw the long-term potential for reducing their overall corporate carbon footprint."

"The Company continues to focus on high value, high profile projects in North America. We are pleased to announce a new order valued at $2.4 million for the City of Chicago. Consisting of three separate projects for their largest wastewater facility, the selection of BIOREM's technology was largely due to the proven performance and reliability of BIOREM's engineered solutions."

"With these recent orders expected to deliver over the next six to twelve months, BIOREM continues to build up the order backlog and focus on long term strategic initiatives. Management looks forward to sharing the results of these initiatives over the coming weeks."

About BIOREM Inc.

BIOREM is a leading clean technology company that designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive line of high-efficiency air emissions control systems used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). With sales and manufacturing offices across the continent, a dedicated research facility, a worldwide sales representative network and more than 1,500 installed systems worldwide, BIOREM offers state-of-the-art technology-based products and peace of mind for municipalities, industrial companies and their surrounding communities. Additional information on BIOREM is available on our website at www.biorem.biz.

