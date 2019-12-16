BIOREM Announces Order with City of Montreal totalling $6 Million and a backlog of $33 Million

GUELPH, ON, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - BIOREM Inc. (TSXV: BRM) ("BIOREM" or "the Company") today announced a new order totalling $6 million. The order is for an air emission abatement project in Montreal Quebec.

Montreal has a goal to divert 85% of garbage away from landfills by 2030. Reducing waste and changing how it is managed is part of the city's plan to reduce green house gas emissions in accordance with goals set out by the United Nations Secretary General.

Improving the city's composting facilities is a key part of meeting its waste-reduction goals. According to city data, while overall residual waste has gone down eight per cent since 2010, more than half of what's going into landfills is made up of organic material that could be diverted. Left to decompose in a landfill, that material releases methane, a greenhouse gas, into the air and contributes to global warming. The city has a plan to modernize and construct new organics processing facilities, which will produce soil amendments and natural gas that will be used to offset fossil fuel extraction from the ground.

"One of the most difficult and challenging aspects of these waste diversion initiatives is an effective solution for odour control. Ineffective odour management plans at these types of facilities in other jurisdictions have resulted in large environmental fines and even plant shutdowns in extreme cases," said Derek Webb President and Chief Executive Officer of BIOREM.

"BIOREM was successful in demonstrating that the incorporation of our engineered solutions and next generation abatement systems early in the design process can reduce overall project costs and ensure a happy community once operations begin" continued Mr. Webb.

This contract represents one of BIOREM's largest single orders and reflects the recent trend of increased project size and scope in our bidding activities. The order also contributes to the setting of another record for the Company; the largest backlog of orders to date, at just over $33 million.

BIOREM's scope of supply on this project for Montreal includes ancillary equipment including chemical scrubbers for pre-treatment of the exhaust gases, air collection ductwork and exhaust stack. As this is a greenfield facility at the design stage, the company anticipates the bulk of deliveries to occur in 2021.

About BIOREM Inc.

BIOREM is a leading clean technology company that designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive line of high-efficiency air emissions control systems used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). With sales and manufacturing offices across the continent, a dedicated research facility, a worldwide sales representative network and more than 1500 installed systems worldwide, BIOREM offers state-of-the-art technology-based products and peace of mind for municipalities, industrial companies and their surrounding communities. Additional information on Biorem is available on our website at www.biorem.biz.

