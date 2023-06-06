BIOREM order backlog exceeds $50 million on strength of $11-million in new orders

News provided by

Biorem Inc.

06 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

North American sales a "vote of confidence" in new technologies and growth initiatives

GUELPH, ON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BIOREM Inc. (TSXV: BRM) ("Biorem" or "the Company") today announced $10.6 million of new orders for air emission abatement projects in North America. These orders bring the company's current order backlog to a record $50.4 million, its highest point since the company was founded in 1990.

Continue Reading

"These recent orders are a demonstration that our growth initiatives are gaining traction," said Derek S. Webb, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are expanding our range of service offerings and technological solutions. These two most recent orders incorporate newer technologies and a full range of ancillary components to allow our customers to centralize their response to their air emissions challenges." 

The new products at the heart of these orders were introduced to a carefully-selected trial market segment. This positive initial customer response bodes well for markets outside the test area, and the company's sales network will begin marketing them to other domestic and global customers in the coming months, Webb said. 

"We have broken another two company records with these orders," added Webb. "One of the orders was secured at $9.5 million, making it BIOREM's largest single order to date and continues a trend that is seeing our projects increase in both scope and size. The second order, at $1.1 million, is for a dual-stage chemical scrubbing system which incorporates some of the latest developments in the industry. Both projects are for municipal wastewater treatment facilities in North America and are expected to deliver over the next six to twelve months. This brings Biorem's order backlog to a record $50.4 million."

About the North American Air Emissions Market

The air emissions abatement market in North America is currently growing at an annualized rate of 5.4% and expected to be at $1.6B (USD) by 2027. The technologies servicing this market are divided into biological (30%), physical (40%) and chemical (30%).

About Biological Technologies

Biological reactors use a variety of microorganisms, from bacteria to mold and fungi to destroy hazardous air pollutants. Essentially, these microorganisms utilize the air pollutants as a food source, degrading them to harmless by-products such as carbon dioxide and water vapour. BIOREM's unique engineered media provide reliable performance over a useful life of two or more decades, resulting in extremely low operating costs for customers.

About Chemical Technologies

Chemical treatment solutions in the context of gaseous phase pollutant abatement is typically where chemicals are injected into a recirculation fluid to remove specific contaminants from the gas stream. For example, sulfuric acid is employed to react with ammonia in an air stream and a caustic/hypochlorite solution may be used to address hydrogen sulfide and other sulfuric compounds. The chemicals utilized are consumables and their rate of consumption is a function of the pollutant mass loading.

About BIOREM Inc.

BIOREM is a leading clean technology company that designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive line of high-efficiency air emissions control systems used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). With sales and manufacturing offices across the continent, a dedicated research facility, a worldwide sales representative network and more than 2000 installed systems worldwide, BIOREM offers state-of-the-art technology-based products and peace of mind for municipalities, industrial companies and their surrounding communities. Additional information on Biorem is available on our website at www.biorem.biz.

SOURCE Biorem Inc.

Also from this source

Biorem Reports First Quarter Financial Results

Biorem Reports Record 2022 Financial Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.