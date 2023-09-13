Bioremediation Market to grow by USD 6.21 billion from 2022 to 2027, Several benefits associated with bioremediation solutions to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bioremediation market is expected to grow by USD 6.21 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.71% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (in situ and ex-situ), service (soil remediation, wastewater remediation, and oilfield remediation), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing incidence of pollution and contamination is a key factor driving market growth. There is an astonishing pace of growth in the population. The UN's latest report projects that the global population will reach 8.8.6 billion in 2030, 9.8 billion in 2050, and 11.1 billion by 2100. An accumulation of soil, water, and air pollutants will unavoidably result from the intensive agricultural and industrial systems required to support such a large population. In addition, rapid industrialization often leads to increased production and waste generation. Improper treatment and disposal of industrial waste will result in the release of pollutants into the environment, including water, air, and soil. Meeting the pollution and pollution challenges brought about by rapid industrialization requires the implementation of comprehensive environmental management. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View FREE PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bioremediation Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the bioremediation market: Altogen Labs, BioPetroClean, Carus Group Inc., Drylet Inc., Envirogen Group UK Ltd., Geovation Engineering P.C., Ivey International Inc., Kankyo Group, OSEI Corp., REGENESIS, RNAS Remediation Products, Sarva Bio Remed LLC, Shandong Sukahan Bio-Technology Co. Ltd., Sumas Remediation Services Inc., The BioSolve Co., The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, and JRW Bioremediation LLC

Bioremediation Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 7.54% YOY growth in 2023.

Major Trend

The growing adoption of nanotechnology in bioremediation is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge

A shortage of qualified professionals with specialized skills is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Key Segments:

The in-situ segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. In situ, bioremediation involves the treatment of contaminated soil or groundwater at the original site without excavation or removal. It uses a variety of biotechnological processes, among which are to break up and remove pollutants, sometimes using methods like BioEnhancement, Biostimulation, BioSpraying, or Bioventilation. Biostimulation is a remedy that is both economical and environmentally friendly. The application of Biofortification involves the introduction of cultured microorganisms into soil or groundwater to accelerate the breakdown of contaminants. As a result, increasing pollution and contamination will drive the demand for on-site bioremediation technologies and services. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a FREE Sample Report

Related Reports:

The smart greenhouse market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.31% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,203.77 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (hydroponic and non-hydroponic), component (HVAC systems, LED grow lights, control systems and sensors, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing requirement for fresh food is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

The selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems for Coal-fired Plants Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.87% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 759.19 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (large-scale power plant and small-scale power plant), type (denox and desox), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Better power generation technology is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Service

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio