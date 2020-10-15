Biorenewable Deployment Consortium to Honor Stora Enso With 2020 Forest Products Innovation Award on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT

HELSINKI, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biorenewable Deployment Consortium (BDC) will be honoring Stora Enso with its 2020 Forest Products Innovation Award for their culture of innovation and leadership in the development of new sustainable biorenewable materials directed toward achieving the full value of trees.

The award will be received by Lauri Lehtonen, Head of Innovation, Division Biomaterials, Stora Enso, Stockholm, Sweden. This will immediately be followed by a short presentation by Lauri with Q&A.

Media is encouraged to attend this award ceremony and webcast. This will give them an opportunity to learn how Stora Enso is using innovation to revitalize, grow, and sustain their renewable solutions as part of the bioeconomy worldwide. Follow up interviews with Lauri can also be arranged for reporters who are interested in writing about this great success story.

In the U.S. alone, the pulp, paper, packaging and wood products manufacturing sector accounts for approximately 4% of the total U.S. manufacturing GDP, nearly $300 billion in products annually and employs 950,000 men and women with high paying jobs mainly in rural communities. One job lost affects another 5-7 indirect jobs in those communities.

About Stora Enso

Stora Enso develops and produces solutions based on wood and biomass for a range of industries and applications worldwide, leading in the bioeconomy and supporting their customers in meeting demand for renewable eco-friendly products. Building on their heritage and know-how in forestry and trees, Stora Enso is committed to the development of products and technologies based on renewable materials. Stora Enso's solutions are found in such segments as building, retail, food and beverages, manufacturing, publishing, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, confectionary, hygiene and textiles. Stora Enso works to ensure that forests and plantations are sustainably managed and that every effort is made to ensure more trees are grown than harvested. Stora Enso has some 25,000 employees in more than 30 countries, and is publicly listed on the Helsinki and Stockholm stock exchanges. Their sales in 2019 were EUR 10.1 billion, with an operational EBIT of EUR 1.0 billion. For more information, visit Stora Enso at www.storaenso.com. Contact Lauri Lehtonen at [email protected].

About BDC

BDC, since 2006, has worked to bring together like-minded companies to share ideas and partner to deploy bio-processes that can be economic in the long run without government subsidy, by investigating new processes, being a resource, brokering partnerships, offering webinars on significant industry topics, and holding two forums a year for its members, where leading-edge information from various bio-companies is shared and tours are made of bio-facilities. BDC recognizes the need for low-cost feedstock, cost effective measures such as integration of processes, high-value products, and good management to achieve the economics needed for success. For more information, visit BDC at www.biorenewabledc.org.

Media Contact: Masood Akhtar, President, Co-founder, BDC at [email protected]

