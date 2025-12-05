Biorep Technologies Announces First Successful Independent Research Use of the PRISM System in Islet Isolation

Results confirm reproducibility and research readiness for islet isolation of Biorep's next generation laboratory platform.

MIAMI, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biorep Technologies, a leader in advanced cell and tissue isolation systems, today announced the first successful human pancreatic islet isolation performed independently using the PRISM system. The evaluation was completed at the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) in collaboration with Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC), marking the first implementation of the PRISM system outside of its originating institution.

This successful isolation in a second leading institution is encouraging early evidence that the PRISM system can reproduce results across independent laboratories, a critical step toward broader international adoption.

"This milestone underscores Biorep's commitment to advancing the science of cell isolation through reliable laboratory technologies that make complex workflows consistent, accessible, and scalable," said Felipe Echeverri, CEO of Biorep Technologies. "The success of the PRISM system in an independent laboratory shows promise for establishing a new global standard in islet and other cell isolation workflows."

With the phase-out of the COBE 2991 cell separator by the end of 2025, many laboratories have been seeking a modern, standardized research platform to support ongoing islet isolation studies. The PRISM system aims to address this unmet need through an automated, closed, and modular laboratory system that delivers reproducible islet isolations under controlled, sterile conditions, reducing operator dependence and facility requirements. The platform represents a robust research-use alternative for laboratories investigating islet purification processes and other cell isolation protocols.

The collaboration between LUMC, SNBTS, and Biorep will continue through an evaluation program, with results to be shared at EPITA 2026.

Initial results using the PRISM system were first reported by Doppenberg et al., Transplantation (2022). This milestone builds upon that foundation, further supporting what many have described as the most significant advancement in islet isolation science in the last 30 years.

About Biorep Technologies

Biorep Technologies, Inc. headquartered in Miami, Florida, is a global leader in advanced cell and tissue isolation systems that empower scientific progress in diabetes, cell therapy, and regenerative medicine. For more than three decades, Biorep has combined engineering precision with biological insight to deliver reliable, reproducible solutions that drive innovation across leading centers worldwide.

For more information, visit www.biorepdiabetes.com

About PRISM

The PRISM system is a novel, closed-system platform for tissue collection, washing, buffer exchange, and islet purification. Originally developed at LUMC and licensed to Biorep, the system has since been further optimized and engineered by Biorep for manufacturability, reproducibility, and large-scale deployment. The PRISM system streamlines and automates allogeneic pancreatic islet isolation, with additional protocols in development for autologous islet and hepatocyte applications.

