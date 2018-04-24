BioReset Medical Offers GAINSWave® in California

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's sexual performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Matthew Cook , MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. BioReset Medical is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 3803 South Bascom Avenue, Campbell, CA, USA.

Dr. Cook and the BioReset Medical staff offer regenerative and functional medicine treatment modalities. These include nerve hydrodissection, PRP, stem cell medicine and other healing methods that allow the body to heal itself, often avoiding surgery while restoring patients to a healthy and pain-free life. They also have a focus on functional and integrative medicine and have practitioners who focus on health optimization, as well as integrative approaches to complex medical problems.

BioReset Medical's areas of specialization include high-end regenerative medicine protocols for major complex problems such as Parkinson's, dementia and autoimmune diseases and Lyme disease. Many of these protocols involve the investigational use of stem cell therapy but they also involve advanced IV therapy, hyperbaric oxygen protocols, and functional medicine protocols.

For More Information Contact:

Alexandra Schapiro

Marketing Account Manager

alexandra@gainswave.com

305-918-1886

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioreset-medical-offers-gainswave-in-california-300635888.html

SOURCE GAINSWave