Bioresorbable Polymers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13% between 2022 and 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

By 2032, Future Market Insights expects the Bioresorbable Polymers market to reach US$ 5 Billion. Orthopedic Implants likely to Witness Remarkable Growth in Sales. The APAC is the second-largest region, acquiring more than 25% share in the Bioresorbable Polymers market

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Bioresorbable Polymers market is anticipated to garner US$ 5 Billion while expanding at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The market is estimated at US$ 1.3 Billion in 2021 and US$ 1.47 Billion in 2022. Technological advancements, innovations in plastics, and evolved decontamination devices are boosting the product demand, thereby augmenting the industry's growth.

Bioresorbable polymers can biodegrade inside the human body, which permits physicians to eradicate the necessity for the following surgery to eliminate temporary implants. It also minimizes the post-surgery risk to the patient without causing a threat to the patient's body. Owing to these factors, the product is finding wide application in the healthcare industry for the manufacturing of stents and other implants.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15403

In recent years, the demand for bioresorbable polymers has burgeoned at a significant rate, backed by the growing health concerns among consumers. Consumers do not want to take unnecessary medications and therapies which may cause adverse effects on the human body after surgery. In terms of product type, the demand for polylactic acid is rising at an impressive rate owing to the growing adoption by manufacturers as a raw material for the development of implants.

Key Takeaways:

By Product type, the polylactic acid segment of the Bioresorbable Polymers segment expanded at a ~12% CAGR

Based on Application, the orthopedic segment of Bioresorbable Polymers is estimated to record an ~13% CAGR

North America region is likely to account for the majority share of nearly 32% during the forecast period

region is likely to account for the majority share of nearly 32% during the forecast period Europe region is estimated to gain significant traction in the market for Bioresorbable Polymers, Germany is likely to hold the majority share.

"With the growing adoption of the minimally invasive surgery, the prominent manufacturers are compelled to develop the biodegradable implants which in turn is likely to boost the demand for the bioresorbable polymers over the coming years".

Request Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-15403

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global Bioresorbable Polymers market include Corbion NV, Evonik Industries AG, Poly-Med Inc., Foster Corp., Abbott, KLS Martin Group, 3D Biotek LLC., Sunstar Suisse S.A., DSM, Futerro, among others.

Recent key developments among players are:

In June 2021 , NatureWorks LLC invested USD 600 million for a PLA facility in Thailand . The company is focusing on increasing its annual PLA production capacity to 75,000 tons for Ingeo PLA grade.

, NatureWorks LLC invested for a PLA facility in . The company is focusing on increasing its annual PLA production capacity to 75,000 tons for Ingeo PLA grade. In Jan 2021 , Evonik closed its previously announced acquisition of the LACTEL® Absorbable Polymers product line from DURECT Corporation. The acquisition of the LACTEL® business strengthened the company's innovation growth field in Healthcare Solutions and Evonik's position as a globally leading integrated CDMO for drug delivery solutions.

, Evonik closed its previously announced acquisition of the LACTEL® Absorbable Polymers product line from DURECT Corporation. The acquisition of the LACTEL® business strengthened the company's innovation growth field in Healthcare Solutions and Evonik's position as a globally leading integrated CDMO for drug delivery solutions. In Feb 2022 , 3D Biotek Introduced a new 3D InsertTM PCL scaffolds for large-scale 3D cell expansion. As Compared with traditional 2D culture, 3D InsertTM PCL technology more closely resembles an in vivo In September 2020 , DSM announced a partnership with PBC Biomed, an Ireland -based medical device design and development company. This partnership will focus initially on the development of regenerative bone adhesives for safe and cost-effective surgical procedures.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the bioresorbable polymers market presenting a historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on Product (Polysaccharides, Proteins, Polylactic Acid, Polyglycolic Acid, Polycaprolactone, Others) by Application (Drug Delivery, Orthopedics, Other) & Region (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15403

Key Segments Covered in the Bioresorbable Polymers Industry Analysis

Bioresorbable Polymers Market by Product:

Polysaccharides Bioresorbable Polymers

Proteins Bioresorbable Polymers

Polylactic Acid Bioresorbable Polymers

Polyglycolic Acid Bioresorbable Polymers

Polycaprolactone Bioresorbable Polymers

Others

Bioresorbable Polymers Market by Application:

Bioresorbable Polymers in Drug Delivery

Bioresorbable Polymers in Orthopedics

Others

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions/Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Type modifications /Innovation

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Strategic Developments

4.2. Key regulations

4.3. Product Type USPs /Technology

4.4. List of Manufacturers and Providers

5. Market Background

5.1. Macro-Economic Factors

5.1.1. Global GDP outlook

5.1.2. Increasing R&D Expenditure

5.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

5.2.1. New Product Type launches

5.2.2. Cost of Product Types

5.3. Market Dynamics

5.3.1. Drivers

5.3.2. Restraints

5.3.3. Opportunity Analysis

TOC continued..!

Have a Look at Chemicals & Materials Domain Related Research Reports:

Aromatic Ketone Polymers Market - Aromatic ketone polymers belong to the family of aromatic hydrocarbons and are also known as Poly Aryl Ether Ketones; abbreviated as PAEKs

Super Absorbent Polymers Market - Super absorbent polymers market sales will increase at 4.9% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. The market is set to benefit from increasing application across diverse industries

Polypropylene Random Copolymers Market - The global polypropylene random copolymers market was worth US$ 8.3 Billion in revenue in 2021, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2022 and 2032

Liquid Crystal Polymers Market - Liquid crystal polymers are unique group of linear polymers which are inert, highly chemical resistant and unreactive.

Biopolymers Market - Polymers and plastics are generally used in coating and packaging applications. Around 80% polymeric materials are produced from the petroleum industry, while processing fossil fuels

Super Absorbent Polymers Market Size : Super absorbent polymers market sales will increase at 4.9% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. The market is set to benefit from increasing application across diverse industries.

Europe Silica Sand for Glass Making Market Trends : Europe silica sand for glass making market was valued at US$ 1.0 Bn in 2021 and the market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Specialty Oils Market Outlook : The global specialty oils market size was valued at US$ 121817.4 Mn in 2021 and is likely to touch a valuation of US$ 125,369.2 Mn by 2022.

Carbon Fiber Composites Market Growth : The market is likely to garner US$ 37.8 Billion in 2032, recording a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022-2032. As of 2022, the market is forecast to be valued at US$ 19.81 Billion in 2022.

Green Ammonia Market Forecast : The overall market is poised to expand at a stupendous CAGR of 71.7% between 2023 and 2032, totaling a valuation of US$ 6,271.1 Mn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bioresorbable-polymers-market

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights