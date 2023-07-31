Bioresorbable Polymers Market Size, by Application and Region - Orthopedic Devices to Dominate Bioresorbable Polymers Market

DUBLIN, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioresorbable Polymers Market - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bioresorbable polymers market, estimated to be USD 417 million in 2022 is forecast to reach USD 688 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2022-2027.

Major drivers of this market are the growing demand for these polymers in biocompatible medical devices and drug delivery applications. The upcoming technologies, such as the production of bioresorbable polymers through electrospinning and 3D printing, are significant growth opportunities for the market. However, its high selling price compared to conventional polymers and lack of quality control measures in developing countries restrict the market's growth. The upcoming advanced processing methods help manufacture bioresorbable polymers with better qualities and improved strength.

Polycaprolactone (PCL) is estimated to be the third-largest type in the bioresorbable polymers market in 2021, in terms of value

Polycaprolactone is commonly obtained by reacting caprolactone in the presence of metal alkoxides. It is used in the biomedicine domain for controlled drug release applications. The consumption of polycaprolactone decreased in the past few years due to some toxicity issues. But resorbable polymer manufacturers have come up with less toxic PCL-based resorbable polymers. Drug delivery, tissue engineering, and orthopedic devices are the major applications of PLC-based bioresorbable polymers.

The other application segment of bioresorbable polymers includes tissue regeneration, dental devices, cardiovascular devices, sutures, and wound management systems. Companies are using bioresorbable polymers in these applications. The increasing incidence of dental disease, growing demand for tooth repair procedures, growth in the geriatric population, and the increasing number of dental practitioners, clinics, and laboratories are driving the growth of the other applications market.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing bioresorbable polymers market during the forecast period, in terms of value

Owing to the favorable government initiatives and improved access to healthcare, the availability of inpatient and outpatient care for chronic diseases and the overall number of surgical procedures has increased in APAC. Additionally, the government offered tax subsidies for FDI by several countries has created a favorable environment for market players to expand their services and ensure further growth in this emerging market.

The report provides insights on the following:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on bioresorbable polymers offered by top players in the global bioresorbable polymers market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities in the bioresorbable polymers market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the markets for bioresorbable polymers across regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global bioresorbable polymers market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the bioresorbable polymers market

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

PLA to be Largest Type of Bioresorbable Polymer During Forecast Period

Drug Delivery to be Fastest-Growing Application of Bioresorbable Polymers During Forecast Period

North America Accounted for Largest Share of Bioresorbable Polymers Market in 2021

Premium Insights

Significant Opportunities for Players in Bioresorbable Polymers Market - High Growth Expected in Emerging Economies During Forecast Period

Bioresorbable Polymers Market Size, by Region - North America to be Largest Bioresorbable Polymers Market During Forecast Period

to be Largest Bioresorbable Polymers Market During Forecast Period North America : Bioresorbable Polymers Market, by Type and Country - US Accounted for Largest Share of Market in North America

: Bioresorbable Polymers Market, by Type and Country - US Accounted for Largest Share of Market in Bioresorbable Polymers Market Size, by Application and Region - Orthopedic Devices to Dominate Bioresorbable Polymers Market

Bioresorbable Polymers Market Attractiveness - India to be Fastest-Growing Bioresorbable Polymers Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Number of Surgical Interventions



Growing Demand in Biocompatible Medical Devices



Growing Demand in Drug Delivery Application



Favorable Reimbursement Scenario

Restraints

Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries



Higher Cost of Bioresorbable Polymers Than That of Conventional Polymers

of Bioresorbable Polymers Than That of Conventional Polymers

Lack of Quality Control Measures in Emerging Economies

Opportunities

Electrospinning and 3D Printing Technologies

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Framework for Medical Devices



Requirement of Skilled Personnel for Effective Use of Bioresorbable Medical Products

Case Studies

Case Study on Resomer Bioresorbable Polymer Used in Breast Implant Technology

Case Study on Expansorb Pla Orthopedic Screws

Company Profiles

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Bezwada Biomedical, LLC

Bmg Incorporated

Corbion N.V.

Dsm Biomedical, Inc.

Evonik Industries Ag

Foster Corporation

Henan Xinghan Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Huizhou Foryou Medical Devices Co. Ltd.

Kls Martin Group

Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Ltd.

Nomisma Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

Poly-Med Incorporated.

Polysciences, Inc.

Reva Medical, LLC

Seqens Group

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ha4jt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets