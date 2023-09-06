Bioretec has received Business Finland's R&D grant for developing coatings for the next generation of biodegradable implants

News provided by

Bioretec

06 Sep, 2023, 07:19 ET

TAMPERE, Finland, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Ltd, a pioneering company dedicated to advancing biodegradable orthopedic implants, has received a grant of a maximum of EUR 0.97 million for its research and development (R&D) work from Business Finland's Co-Innovation project funding for the period 1 March 2023 - 28 February 2025. The grant amount represents 50% of the R&D project's costs, which in maximum, are estimated at EUR 1.95 million.

In this Business Finland-backed Intelligent Medical Device Solutions to Global Market (IMD1) Co-Innovation project, a consortium composed of various entities possesses complementary knowledge and skills essential for generating innovative solutions in the field of biomaterials within the healthcare sector.

As a part of this project, Bioretec is dedicated to researching and advancing the understanding of the use of biomaterials in the context of bone fracture fixation. The primary focus revolves around the development of coatings for RemeOs™ magnesium alloys. This innovation aims to enhance our ability to control and direct degradation processes, consequently also broadening the scope of indications for RemeOs™ products.

"Following our recent achievement of market authorization for our RemeOs™ screw in the U.S., we are continuing to explore materials and technologies to expand our portfolio of trauma products. This grant will contribute to our efforts.  We are deeply appreciative of Business Finland's trust and support, recognizing Bioretec's capabilities and the consortium's dedication to delivering intelligent medical devices to a demanding global market." said Timo Lehtonen, CEO of Bioretec.

Business Finland's Co-Innovation funding program brings together R&D projects of companies and research organizations to promote high-quality research, accelerate renewal and international growth, and build competitive innovation ecosystems. Joint projects are formed based on specific eligibility criteria and by a consortium of at least two companies that apply for funding from Business Finland for a joint R&D project.

Further enquiries

Timo Lehtonen, CEO, tel. +358 50 433 8493
Johanna Salko, CFO, tel. +358 40 754 8172

Bioretec in brief

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of biodegradable orthopedic implants. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries. 

Bioretec is developing the new RemeOs™ product line based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong biodegradable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs™ implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on value for patients through efficient healthcare. The first RemeOs™ product market authorization has been received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE-mark is expected to be received during 2023. Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable USD 7 billion global orthopedic trauma market and become a game changer in surgical bone fracture treatment.

Better healing - Better life. www.bioretec.com

SOURCE Bioretec

Also from this source

Bioretec has received Business Finland's R&D grant for developing coatings for the next generation of biodegradable implants

Bioretec unveils its revitalized Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), focusing on driving innovations in orthopedic implants

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.