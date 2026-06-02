Bioretec Ltd - Manager's transactions - Jordy Winters

TAMPERE, Finland, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Oy Company release 2 June 2026 at 13:25 p.m. EEST

Bioretec Oy - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jordy Winters

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Bioretec Oy

LEI: 7437008736AG7HY51K13

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 158959/6/4

Transaction date: 2026-05-29

Venue: FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND (FSME)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000480454

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50000 Unit price: 0.0224 EUR

(2): Volume: 109000 Unit price: 0.0224 EUR

(3): Volume: 82596 Unit price: 0.0224 EUR

(4): Volume: 2849 Unit price: 0.0224 EUR

(5): Volume: 200000 Unit price: 0.0224 EUR

(6): Volume: 555555 Unit price: 0.0224 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):

Volume: 1000000 Volume weighted average price: 0.0224 EUR

Further enquiries

Tuukka Paavola, CFO, +358 50 386 0013

Certified adviser

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

Information about Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device pioneer at the forefront of transforming orthopedic care with fully biodegradable implant technologies. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

The company's latest innovation, the RemeOs™ product line, is based on a high-performance magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The first RemeOs product market authorization was received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025.

Bioretec's Activa product line features fully bioabsorbable orthopedic implants made from a proprietary, self-reinforced PLGA both CE marked and FDA cleared for a wide range of indications in adult and pediatric patients.

Bioretec is shaping the future of orthopedic treatment with a focus on healing through absorption, paving the way for more effective and patient-friendly solutions.

To learn more about Bioretec, visit www.bioretec.com

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