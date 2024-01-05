Bioretec Ltd Managers' transactions 5 January 2024 at 11.00 a.m. EET

TAMPERE, Finland, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Bioretec Oy - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Stephen Industries Inc Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Kustaa Poutiainen

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Bioretec Oy

LEI: 7437008736AG7HY51K13

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 48652/4/6

Transaction date: 2024-01-03

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000480454

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 606370 Unit price: 2.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 606370 Volume weighted average price: 2.1 EUR

Further enquiries

Timo Lehtonen, CEO, tel. +358 50 433 8493

Johanna Salko, CFO, tel. +358 40 754 8172

Certified adviser: Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

Information about Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of biodegradable orthopedic implants. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

Bioretec is developing the new RemeOs™ product line based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong biodegradable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs™ implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on value for patients through efficient healthcare. The first RemeOs™ product market authorization has been received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, CE mark is expected to be received during the first quarter of 2024. Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable over USD 7 billion global orthopedic trauma market and to become a game changer in surgical bone fracture treatment.

Better healing – Better life. www.bioretec.com