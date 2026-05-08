HELSINKI, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Ltd Company release 8 May 2026 at 20:40 p.m. EEST

Bioretec Ltd's resolutions of the constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors

At its constitutive meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors of Bioretec Ltd elected Kustaa Poutiainen as the Chairperson of the Board and David Gill as the Deputy Chairperson.

The members of the committees were elected as follows:

Audit Committee: Päivi Malinen (Chairperson), Michael Piccirillo and David Gill.

Remuneration Committee: Justin Barad (Chairperson), Antti Vasara and Michael Piccirillo.

The Board of Directors assessed the independence of its members in accordance with the Finnish Corporate Governance Code for listed companies. The Board concluded that the members of the Board are independent of Bioretec and its significant shareholders, except for Kustaa Poutiainen, who is assessed to be independent of the company but not of its significant shareholder, Stephen Industries Inc Oy, due to his role as chairperson of the board of Stephen Industries Inc Oy.

Further enquiries

Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher, CEO, +31 6 1544 8736

Tuukka Paavola, CFO, +358 50 386 0013

Certified adviser

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

Information about Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device pioneer at the forefront of transforming orthopedic care with fully biodegradable implant technologies. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

The company's latest innovation, the RemeOs™ product line, is based on a high-performance magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The first RemeOs product market authorization was received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025.

Bioretec's Activa product line features fully bioabsorbable orthopedic implants made from a proprietary, self-reinforced PLGA both CE marked and FDA cleared for a wide range of indications in adult and pediatric patients.

Bioretec is shaping the future of orthopedic treatment with a focus on healing through absorption, paving the way for more effective and patient-friendly solutions.

To learn more about Bioretec, visit www.bioretec.com

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SOURCE Bioretec