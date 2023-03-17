Bioretec postpones Annual General Meeting to a later date

Bioretec Ltd Company announcement 17 March 2023 at 4.45 EET

TAMPERE, Finland, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Ltd's Board of Directors has today decided to reschedule the date of the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) planned for April 14, 2023. The projected date of the AGM is May 26, 2023.

The reason behind the postponement of the AGM is that the decision related to the US market approval of RemeOs™ -trauma screw is expected to arrive during April 2023 in accordance with the announcement published by the company on January 3, 2023. The outcome of that decision is expected to reach all the company's shareholders well before the AGM, which is postponed to the end of May.

The company's Board of Directors will convene the AGM later, but no later than three (3) weeks before the projected date of the AGM on May 26, 2023.

Tomi Numminen, Chairman of the Board

Timo Lehtonen, CEO

Nordic Certified Adviser AB

Information about Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of bioresorbable orthopedic implants. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

Bioretec is developing the new RemeOs™ product line based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong bioresorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs™ implants are resorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on value for patients through efficient healthcare. The first RemeOs™ product market authorizations are expected in the U.S. during April 2023 and in Europe during 2023. Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable over USD 7 billion global orthopedic trauma market and to become a game changer in surgical possibilities.

