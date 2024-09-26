BiOrigin Specialty Products Increases Rewinding Capacity for Food Packaging Customers

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BiOrigin Specialty Products (BSP), a leading manufacturer and converter of parent paper rolls in North America, recently installed a new Elite Cameron CS800 slitter rewinder in its Menominee, Mich., mill, nearly doubling the mill's slitting and rewinding capacity.

"We are very excited about our capabilities with the new Elite Cameron slitter/rewinder," said Menominee Mill Manager, Sherrill Mayton. "The new technology improves our throughput, quality and safety and enables us to better serve our customers."

The Elite Cameron CS800 is equipped with a shaftless pick-up unwind, which reduces manual labor and enhances safety for mill workers. New photo-sensor light curtains provide enhanced safety for workers as well. The machine can run up to 1,500 feet per minute and can handle web widths up to 64 inches.

The Menominee Mill is one of six BSP mills throughout the United States and Canada that produces the lion's share of its customers' waxed papers, primarily for the Food Packaging Industry.

"Our food packaging customers value the new quality, versatility and speed of our new Elite Cameron rewinder," said Wade Kemnitz, BiOrigin Specialty Products' President and Chief Executive Officer. "We can efficiently slit various coated and uncoated papers into narrow widths and diameters up to 32 inches—with a quick response time," he added.

BiOrigin Specialty Products has more Cameron equipment, well known for its quality and reliability, in other mills as well.

"We're very happy to see another successful installation at BiOrigin Specialty Products," said Matt Chamberland, Technical Sales Engineer for Elite Cameron. "We're even happier to hear they have been able to increase their slitting and rewinding capacity since it's been installed! The machine is an excellent solution for narrow-width slitting and can also handle heavy rolls with larger diameters."

For more information on BiOrigin Specialty Products, please visit https://www.bioriginsp.com/.

About BiOrigin Specialty Products (BSP)

BSP is transforming the world with paper. For 100 years, BSP has been manufacturing parent rolls for specialty paper and tissue products for food service, retail packaging, medical and industrial customers. BSP's North American Creative Solutions Network consists of 10, world-class paper machines and 100 Master Papermakers in its 600-person workforce. Visit BSP's website at www.bioriginsp.com to learn how BSP has been perfecting the craft of sustainable specialty paper and tissue products.

About Elite Cameron, Inc./ TS Converting Equipment LTD.

The company specializes in manufacturing innovative equipment for the slitting, coating and laminating a wide range of substrates. All machines are designed to suit individual applications incorporating a host of unique features that optimize performance.

Further information on the Elite Cameron range of products, visit www.elitecameron.com.

