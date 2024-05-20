Biorn Corporation's Craig Biorn Advocates for Mentorship and Continuous Learning in Debt Collection

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biorn Corporation, a leading debt collection agency based in Fort Lauderdale, is proud to highlight the importance of mentorship and continuous professional development within the industry. Craig Biorn, President of Biorn Corporation, leverages his 43 years of experience in the debt collection industry to teach and guide his team, ensuring the highest standards of service and performance.

Craig Biorn, President Biorn Corporation

"They say, 'You can't teach an old dog new tricks!' I say the old dog better teach the young one!" Biorn asserts, emphasizing the value of knowledge transfer and hands-on training. Reflecting on his early career, Biorn credits his mentor, Jim Fritz Sr., for instilling in him the skills necessary to maximize the recovery of past-due debt. Today, Biorn is committed to passing on these invaluable lessons to his team.

Biorn Corporation's training philosophy centers around detailed inspection and constructive feedback. "Inspecting what people in your organization do adds enormous value and makes them grow," Biorn explains. This approach involves randomly selecting accounts they are servicing, reviewing the work performed, and providing personalized pointers to each collector. Biorn believes this process is essential for delivering quality service, benefiting both clients and employees.

Debt collection, according to Biorn, is an art form. While anyone can pick up the phone and request payment, mastering debt collection requires a thoughtful approach involving the right tone of voice, effective information gathering, and strategic decision-making. Biorn emphasizes the importance of having options and empowering his team to make informed recommendations to clients. These options range from securing full payments to setting up short-term or long-term payment plans, or even negotiating settlements.

For uncooperative customers, Biorn's network of attorneys provides further avenues for resolution, including obtaining judgments or post-judgment collections. By equipping his staff with the authority and knowledge to make these decisions / recommendations, Biorn ensures that they are well-prepared to meet client needs and drive successful outcomes.

"These inspections make job reviews more meaningful," Biorn states. "You need to give your employee specifics on what they do and what they need to do. Vague or general conversations aren't going to get them to the next level." This detailed feedback loop not only enhances service quality but also opens the door for employees to increase their earnings through Biorn Corporation's bonus programs.

At Biorn Corporation, the focus is on creating a winning team environment where both the company and its employees thrive. By fostering a culture of continuous learning and mentorship, Biorn ensures that his team is well-equipped to navigate the complexities of debt collection and deliver exceptional results for their clients.

