BioSafe Gloves Launches A Nitrile Glove That Prevents The Spread And Growth Of Bacteria* On The Glove

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSafe Gloves LLC and ViaClean Technologies announce their partnership to market this groundbreaking nitrile glove that prevents growth of bacteria* on the glove. The innovative product has been treated with ViaClean Technologies' BIOPROTECT™ 500; a patented, registered antimicrobial that prevents the growth of bacteria*, fungi, algae, mold and mildew on treated articles. This product is a category trailblazer as BioSafe's glove is the first disposable glove to be treated with this antimicrobial surface protectant that will protect the glove from bacteria*. The BIOPROTECTED™ gloves are 100% treated in the USA, are available for purchase on BioSafeGloves.com and Etsy.com. BioSafe Gloves is donating a portion of its proceeds to frontline retail workers in its mission to make the world a safer and cleaner place.

"BIOPROTECT™ is a breakthrough antimicrobial technology that combines a non-toxic, durable, broad-spectrum, antimicrobial glove protection without the release of traditional toxic antimicrobials into the environment," Dr. Lukasz Porosa, PHD Chief Chemist, R&D Director ViaClean Technologies LLC.

"In today's world, we can all better protect ourselves now with BioSafe Gloves. Wearing these gloves and doing everyday activities will make the world a safer place," Leonard Butterman, President of BioSafe Gloves.

BioSafe Gloves are treated with BIOPROTECT™ 500 (https://bioprotect.us); a groundbreaking, water-based antimicrobial that when applied to both porous and non-porous surfaces, creates a highly durable protective shield that provides long-term (up to 90 days) antimicrobial surface protection that prevents the growth of bacteria*, fungi, algae, mildew and mold on the glove.

About BioSafe Gloves:

BioSafe Gloves have developed the first groundbreaking glove that prevents the growth of bacteria*, mold, mildew, algae and fungus on the glove. The disposable BioSafe nitrile gloves have been treated with BIOPROTECT™ 500, a patented and registered antimicrobial owned by ViaClean Technologies. BioSafe Gloves' mission is to make the world a cleaner, safer place and a portion of proceeds are being donated to essential frontline workers. BioSafe Gloves are available to purchase on BioSafeGloves.com and Estsy.com.

About ViaClean Technologies:

ViaClean Technologies LLC, a biotech company, develops, manufactures and markets groundbreaking, innovative and environmentally responsible solutions that protect surfaces by disinfecting and protecting both interior and exterior physical surfaces from microbial contaminants (*odor & stain causing bacteria, algae, fungi, mildew and mold). ViaClean Technologies' pioneering and proprietary technologies, products and services provide disinfectants, antimicrobial protectants and hand sanitizers for commercial and consumer use. ViaClean's BIOPROTECTUs™ system includes SmartTouch disinfectant, BIOPROTECT™ 500 and BIOPROTECT™RTU antimicrobial. ViaClean is headquartered in Philadelphia with a satellite office in New York. For more information, visit the ViaClean website (www.bioprotect.us).

