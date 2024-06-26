bioSeedin Expanded Global Licensing and Partnership Opportunities at 2024 BIO International Convention

NEWARK, Del., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- bioSeedin, a flourishing global licensing and consulting platform, captivated attendees as an esteemed exhibitor at the BIO International Convention, the preeminent global biotech gathering. This prestigious event unfolded in San Diego, spanning from June 3rd to June 6th, 2024, over the course of four enlightening days.

At the distinguished four-day event, the seasoned Business Development (BD) teams of bioSeedin, hailing from the United States, were at the forefront of dynamic and fruitful dialogues with prospective partners and industry influencers from around the globe. These profound exchanges encompassed pharmaceutical entities from the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Australia, and other pivotal markets.

The discussions were anchored by bioSeedin's extensive portfolio of over 60 featured assets, showcasing a spectrum of therapeutic innovations. These included small molecules, protein drugs, Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) and Peptide-Drug Conjugates (PDCs), as well as Cell and Gene Therapies (CGT). The breadth of bioSeedin's offerings addresses a multitude of medical conditions, ranging from neurological and metabolic disorders to oncological, respiratory, cardiovascular, and immunological diseases, reflecting the company's commitment to advancing healthcare solutions across a wide array of therapeutic areas.

With great enthusiasm, bioSeedin proudly declares that amidst the vibrant atmosphere of this conference, a milestone has been achieved through the establishment of a strategic cooperation agreement with the esteemed Korean AI company Syntekabio. This alliance marks a significant step forward in fostering collaborative growth and innovation within the biotech landscape, promising a synergistic future that will be defined by mutual advancement and shared success.

As Jenny Zhao, the CEO of bioSeedin, pointed out, "I am proud of the work we have done and excited about the future opportunities. With a robust network of over 9,000 biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies spanning over 70 countries, our vast experience in managing global assets, and our top-notch BD team, we are equipped to provide the necessary guidance and support to the complex market. Let us continue to leverage our strengths, stay ahead of market trends, and help our clients achieve their goals. Together, we will continue to lead the global pharmaceutical industry."

About bioSeedin

bioSeedin is a global transaction and consultation platform that specializes in therapeutic asset management and public relations services. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including licensing in and out, co-developmental partner sourcing, project implementation, public relation management advisory, emerging market entry strategies, investment strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and capital raising. By facilitating increased R&D efficiency, optimizing research resources and funding, and providing access to emerging markets, bioSeedin is committed to accelerating the delivery of therapeutics worldwide, ultimately benefiting patients on a global scale. Visit at www.bioseedin.com

SOURCE bioSeedin