Biosensors and Nanosensors: Global Markets and Technologies

The scope of this report covers the overall market for biosensor and nanosensor technologies, with market sizing and trend analysis for the most recently completed actuals for 2018 as well as forecasts, trends and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for 2018 through 2023. Specific segments are as follows:







Technology segments:



- Biosensor and nanosensor technologies.



- Biosensors.



- Nanosensors.







The report will also segment revenue by end use in terms of:



- Biological systems.



- Chemical systems.



- Other.







The industry sector applications revenue covered are:



- Chemical processing.



- Environment.



- Healthcare.



- Other.







Report Includes



- 22 tables



- An overview of the global market for biosensors and nanosensors



- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023



- Analyses of chemical, healthcare, and environmental applications of biosensors and nanosensors



- Coverage of the competitive dynamics of the medical sensor market, including research and development capabilities and ecosystem influences



- Comprehensive profiles of the major companies in the market, including A&D Medical, BL Healthcare, Boston Scientific, Instromedix, Omron, and Philips







Summary



Biosensors and nanosensors have broad applicability across many applications.Biosensors are used in analytical devices combining biologically sensitive elements with a physical or chemical transducer to detect the presence of special compounds in an environment.







Biosensors are frequently associated with micro- and nanoscale sensors because the miniaturization increases the amount of applications.







For example, reducing the size of the sensor element to the scale of the target's physical area provides a higher sensitivity, and reduces reagent volumes and associated costs. In medical applications, miniaturized biosensors enable point-of-care diagnostics, multi-agent detection as well as the potential for use in in vitro as well as in vivo medical applications.







Nanosensors can be applied to chemical or mechanical applications.For example, they can be used to detect chemicals and gases for pollution monitoring or for medical diagnoses as blood-borne sensors or lab-on-a-chip devices.







They can monitor physical parameters such as temperature, displacement, flow or act as accelerometers in a microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) device.







Nanosensors can be applied to biological or surgical requirements to detect and transfer nanoparticle information to other devices. Nanosensors can also be used in the development of silicon computer chips or nanorobotics applications.







The combined market was REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to grow to REDACTED in 2023, with a CAGR of REDACTED from 2018 through 2023. While nanosensor revenue is growing more rapidly than biosensor revenue, biosensors dominate the market volume at REDACTED, compared to REDACTED for nanosensors.This reflects the commercialization timing differences between the two technologies.







Biosensors werefirst commercialized in the mid-1970s, while nanosensors were just beginning to penetrate the market in the 1990s. Nanosensors are expected to continue to increase in volume and play an ever greater role,extending the applicati on of sensor technology.







