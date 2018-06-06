Biosensors Everywhere: From Space and Robotics to Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine

The 3-day Congress Program features more than 200 talks and 600 posters highlighting the latest research and associated commercial applications from around the world. Industry exhibitors will showcase their latest products and a special outreach program will encourage students to appreciate the opportunities offered by a career in STEM.

Executive Chair, Professor Tony Turner says: "It is excellent to welcome so many delegates to Miami for our 28th Anniversary Congress. With continued growth in the biosensors market, which is expected to be valued in excess of US$27 billion by 2022, our plenary speakers will highlight key growth areas including: non-medical applications, point-of-care diagnostics, and glucose monitoring systems."

In non-medical applications: David Cullen (Cranfield University, UK) will review aspects of enabling bioanalytical and biotechnological systems in space and including planetary exploration and support of humans. Kyu-jin Cho (Seoul National University) will describe novel soft robotic systems that use soft or compliant materials to overcome the limitations of traditional robotics.

The use of biosensors for diagnostics and personalized medicine is covered from different perspectives by four plenary speakers:

Point-of-care diagnostics with greater levels of precision are discussed by Emmanuel Delamarche (IBM) who will also reveal important developments in limiting counterfeiting by combining a complex signal with a "time domain" for authentication of diagnostic devices.

Kevin Plaxco (UCSB) will reveal how, for the first time, an electrochemical sensor can provide real-time molecular measurements directly in the living body. A powerful new tool for drug development, the technology can also be applied to personalized medicine

Continuous glucose monitoring, where subcutaneous and implanted sensors communicate with smartphones, is an increasingly used technology revolutionizing the treatment of diabetes. David Klonoff (UCSF) outlines how the technology allows patients to see real-time fluctuations in glucose levels to better manage their disease with lifestyle and medication adjustments.

John Rogers (Northwestern University) shows how electronic and microfluidic sensors for the skin, with physical properties precisely matching the human epidermis, can provide continuous, clinical-quality information on physiological status.

These plenary talks are supplemented by 200 contributed talks from leading research institutes and organizations.

