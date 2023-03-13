Biosensors Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $49.8 Billion by 2030 at an 8% CAGR

DUBLIN, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biosensors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Thermal, Optical), By Application (Medical, Food Toxicity), By End-user (Home Healthcare Diagnostics, POC Testing), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biosensors market size is anticipated to reach USD 49.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period.

The key factors driving the industry growth include various applications in the healthcare/medical sector, increasing demand in the bioprocessing industry, and rapid technological advancements in drug screening due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the pandemic led to the rapid expansion of the biosensor industry due to an increase in the number of hospitals worldwide.



Over the forecast period, technological advancements are expected to be significant growth drivers for the industry. For example, in January 2022, a U.S. medical device manufacturer, Abbott, launched a universal consumer wearable device with biosensors. The company announced the development of a new line of consumer biometric wearable devices called Lingo, designed for more general fitness and wellness purposes. In addition, increasing demand for biosensors and bioreactors for new drug development is likely to lead to industry expansion in the near future due to improved biosensor technology.



Biosensors Market Report Highlights

The electrochemical biosensors technology segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022

The segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the widespread applications for analysis & quantification in biochemical and biological processes

Based on the application, the medical segment dominated the industry in 2022. This device is considered an essential tool in the monitoring and detection of a wide range of medical conditions, such as cancer and diabetes

Middle East & Africa is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period

& is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period This is owing to a rise in research & development activities and constantly improving healthcare facilities in the region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Biosensors Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4 Biosensors Market: Segment Analysis, By Technology, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million And Volume Unit)

4.1 Definition And Scope

4.2 Technology Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Global Biosensors Market, By Technology, 2018 To 2030

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030

4.5.1 Thermal

4.5.2 Electrochemical

4.5.3 Piezoelectric

4.5.4 Optical



Chapter 5 Biosensors Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million And Volume Unit)

5.1 Definition And Scope

5.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Biosensors Market, By Application, 2018 To 2030

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030

5.5.1 Medical

5.5.1.2 Cholesterol

5.5.1.3 Blood Glucose

5.5.1.5 Pregnancy Testing

5.5.1.6. Drug Discovery

5.5.1.7 Infectious Disease

5.5.2 Food Toxicity

5.5.3 Bioreactor

5.5.4 Agriculture

5.5.5 Environment

5.5.6 Others



Chapter 6 Biosensors Market: Segment Analysis, By End-User, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million And Volume Unit)

6.1 Definition And Scope

6.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Biosensors Market, By End-User, 2018 To 2030

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030

6.5.1 Home Healthcare Diagnostics

6.5.2 PoC Testing

6.5.3 Food Industry

6.5.4 Research Laboratories

6.5.5 Security & Bio-Defense



Chapter 7 Biosensors Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Technology, By Application, And By End Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million And Volume Unit)



Chapter 8 Biosensors Market - Competitive Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Medtronic

Abbott Laboratories

Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

Pinnacle Technologies Inc.

Ercon, Inc.

Dupont Biosensor Materials

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lifescan, Inc.

Qtl Biodetection LLC.

Molecular Devices Corporation

Nova Biomedical

Molex LLC

Tdk Corporation

Zimmer & Peacock As

Siemens Healthcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a6jgy3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets