Biosensors Market to Reach a Market Size of $34.3 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research
Jul 17, 2019, 09:15 ET
NEW DELHI, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Biosensors Market, published by KBV research, The Global Biosensors Market size is expected to reach $34.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period. The nonwearable biosensors segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. Nonwearable biosensors comprise of biosensor devices that are mostly used for nonclinical applications. They offer real-time on-site monitoring of production processes. Other than the on-site monitoring, these biosensors are helping the food industry in addressing to challenges like meeting food quality guidelines through providing analytical accuracy within complex food matrices.
The Electrochemical market dominated the Global Biosensors Market by Technology 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.7 % during the forecast period. The Piezoelectric market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8% during (2019-2025). Additionally, The Thermal & Optical market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 12.1% during (2019-2025). Optical biosensors are commonly used to analyze biomolecular interactions as these sensors can determine affinity and kinetics of a wide variety of molecular interactions in real time, without requiring a molecular tag or label. Optical sensors are used for several new applications, such as drug discovery, including target identification; ligand fishing; assay development; and quality control. The growth of these applications is helping optical sensors to grow at the highest CAGR.
The Point of care Testing market dominated the Global Biosensors Market by End User 2018, thereby, growing at a CAGR of 7.7 % during the forecast period. Continuous technological advancements in biosensors ecosystem, increasing use of biosensors for nonmedical applications, productive growth in POC diagnostics, and the rise in demand for glucose monitoring systems are some of the factors which are driving the growth of the biosensors market. The Home healthcare Diagnostics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.5% during (2019-2025). Additionally, The Others market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 11.9% during (2019-2025).
The North America market dominated the Global Cholesterol Testing Biosensors Market by Region 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.1 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during (2019-2025). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.5% during (2019-2025).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Danaher Corporation, ABBOTT Laboratories, Siemens AG, AgaMatrix, Inc., BAYER AG, Johnson and Johnson, LIFESENSORS, Inc., Medtronic plc., Bio-Rad laboratories, Inc. and Analog Devices, Inc.
Global Biosensors Market Segmentation
By Product
- Non-wearable
- Wearable
By Technology
- Electrochemical
- Piezoelectric
- Thermal & Optical
By End User
- Point of care Testing
- Home healthcare Diagnostics
- Research Laboratories
- Food Industry
- Others
By Application
- Medical Applications
- Blood Glucose Monitoring
- Cholesterol Testing
- Pregnancy Testing
- Blood Gas Analyzer
- Infectious Diseases
- Others
- Agriculture
- Environment
- Food Toxicity
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
- Danaher Corporation
- ABBOTT Laboratories
- Siemens AG
- AGAMATRIX, INC.
- Bayer AG
- Johnson and Johnson
- LifeSensors, Inc.
- Medtronic Plc.
- Bio-Rad laboratories, Inc.
- Analog Devices, Inc.
