BioSerenity, Leader in Healthcare as a Service (HaaS), Develops Virtual Clinics Providing Greater Access to Care for People with Epilepsy

PARIS and ATLANTA, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSerenity, a high growth company specializing in remote diagnostic solutions for Neurology, Sleep Medicine and Cardiology announces an article published in Epilepsy & Behavior describing deployment of innovative virtual clinics to provide improved access to care for people suffering from epilepsy.

Healthcare access remains a challenge for people living in areas where healthcare services are overburdened or limited due to lack of sufficient medical specialist resources. The COVID-19 pandemic places an even greater burden on routine healthcare services in addition to changing the way medical professionals engage with their patients.

Virtual care solutions better connect people living with epilepsy to obtain electroencephalogram (EEG) diagnostic services and provide continuity of care over great distances. Virtual epilepsy clinics allow remote specialist health management in areas where there are an insufficient number (or no) specialists available.

Shifting the diagnostic process out of the hospital or epilepsy center and taking it directly to the patient overcomes the growing gaps in neurology services. Virtual clinics have the potential to expand access to high-quality, cost-effective care for the patient by remotely connecting those in need of medical support with specialists, anywhere in the world, at any time of the day.

BioSerenity has developed innovative virtual epilepsy clinic diagnostic services for the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as in rural areas of North America. We are excited to share an overview and introduction of how virtual epilepsy clinic telehealth services can provide patients greater access to care.

According to Dr. Bruce Lavin, Chief Medical Officer, "This review highlights the advantages of using remote diagnostic technologies to overcome potential access barriers to obtain EEGs in people living with epilepsy."

Dr. Martin Brodie, Professor and Director of the Epilepsy Unit in Glasgow, Scotland, and President of the International Bureau of Epilepsy commented that, "The world and, especially for me, the epilepsy world will change substantially in the post COVID-19 days, months and years ahead. One of the major advances in clinical practice will be the continued and rapid expansion of virtual outpatient care. This development has the potential to improve the lives of many people with epilepsy living in the developing world."

