Biosero Acceleration Lab Demonstrates Most-Advanced Lab Automation Experiences in Pharmaceutical, Life Science and Research

"The Acceleration Lab proves that total lab automation is possible – now. Right before your eyes, you'll see that Green Button Go software can command everything in a lab - from a mobile robot, to a robotic arm, to a plate reader," said Biosero CEO, Tom Gilman. "Researchers and engineers marvel at the software's capability to connect equipment from different OEMs and completely automate their processes. The most impressive component is that everything is integrated, including manual tasks, and all data is collected for analysis."

Researchers and engineers want to use the most advanced scientific devices and automation equipment available on the market. Yet, they face significant challenges when they integrate equipment from different manufacturers or try to gather data from components that are not a part of an automated process. Biosero's software allows scientists and engineers to gather all the data in a process so they can make better decisions in less time. When visiting the lab, scientists and engineers can see how Biosero's software suite operates a wide range of processes and applications to bring concepts to life in a real-world setting.

At the Acceleration Lab, Biosero demonstrates the uses, flexibility and advantages of current technologies and how to apply the newest innovations such as robotics, voice command and facial recognition in the lab. Going beyond simple proof of concept, the Acceleration Lab is a multi-functional laboratory showcasing the latest technologies from industry-leading partners, including:

Robotics – A Rockwell Automation OMRON LD90 mobile robot greets guests as they arrive, escorting them to the lab, opening and closing doors, integrating with the building security system. There is also intelligent conveyance between workcells or devices via mobile robotics, and multi-path transportation via track-based robotic transport and various robotic arms from Precise Automation, Denso and UFactory.

– A Rockwell Automation OMRON LD90 mobile robot greets guests as they arrive, escorting them to the lab, opening and closing doors, integrating with the building security system. There is also intelligent conveyance between workcells or devices via mobile robotics, and multi-path transportation via track-based robotic transport and various robotic arms from Precise Automation, Denso and UFactory. Facial and Voice Recognition – Laboratory access is granted with facial recognition technology enhancing safety and security in the lab, as well as monitoring and recording who accesses the lab. Visitors can initiate most lab functions with voice commands driven by Amazon's Alexa.

– Laboratory access is granted with facial recognition technology enhancing safety and security in the lab, as well as monitoring and recording who accesses the lab. Visitors can initiate most lab functions with voice commands driven by Amazon's Alexa. Streaming Data – Green Button Go software captures and streams data live to a dashboard on a wall-mounted flat screen. The data can be used to enable AI analysis, generate mobile notifications and for telemetry and forensics.

– Green Button Go software captures and streams data live to a dashboard on a wall-mounted flat screen. The data can be used to enable AI analysis, generate mobile notifications and for telemetry and forensics. Machine Learning and IoT – Sensors throughout the lab control environmental conditions such as temperature, humidity, ambient light, motion detection and video surveillance, completely.

– Sensors throughout the lab control environmental conditions such as temperature, humidity, ambient light, motion detection and video surveillance, completely. Virtual and Augmented Reality – Product demonstrations, training programs, workflow assistance and management, and advanced insights drawn from data, are all tools available through Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) provided by Real World One in the Acceleration Lab.

Editor's Note: Biosero Acceleration Lab group tours will be available during SLAS 2020 on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. Please visit www.biosero.com to reserve a spot.

About Biosero, Inc.

Biosero, Inc. develops automation software people use to make better decisions, in less time, using more data. The company's software enables complex, data-driven decisions to be made instantaneously, keeping workflows and operations in life science, pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing moving. Biosero's device-agnostic Green Button GoTM Automation Scheduling Software integrates hardware solutions from different OEMs to create cohesive technology ecosystems that accelerate operations and increase productivity. Biosero is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices in prominent biotech and pharma hub regions around the world. For more information please visit www.biosero.com.

