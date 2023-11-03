Bioservo Technologies: Carbonhand sales doubled in Norway

Sales of the strength-enhancing glove Carbonhand® have taken off in the Norwegian market. In Norway, Carbonhand is sold through the distributor Cypromed, and so far this year they have ordered twice as many Carbonhand to Norway compared to the same period last year.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In Norway, Carbonhand has been prescribed as a medical device through the public reimbursement system for several years. Through the public reimbursement system, Carbonhand is prescribed both as an assistive device for use in the home and as an aid to return to work. The new version of Carbonhand launched this year has several improvements that allow more people to use the glove and thereby improve hand function and grip strength.

So far this year, Bioservo has received orders for 27 Carbonhand at an order value of about SEK 1.8 million. These have been ordered for patients suffering from stroke, MS, and other neurological diseases.

"As the new version of Carbonhand becomes known to therapists and patients around Norway, we are experiencing increasing demand. To be able to handle all the requests, we have entered into a collaboration with Norsk Teknisk Ortopedi AS. Initially, we have trained four orthopedic technicians who will help us perform patient assessments with Carbonhand", says Knut Kristensen, CEO of Cypromed.

"Norway is the market where Carbonhand has had the greatest success historically. The fact that demand has now doubled in the initial stage of the launch while our distributor is investing to meet the increased demand means that even more patients will have the opportunity to use Carbonhand in daily activities", says Petter Bäckgren, CEO of Bioservo.



Petter Bäckgren, CEO, Bioservo Technologies AB

Phone: +468 21 17 10

[email protected]

Mikael Wester, Marketing Director, Bioservo Technologies AB

Phone: +468 21 17 10

[email protected]

Knut Kristensen, VD, Cypromed AS

Telefon: +47 62 57 44 33

[email protected]



About Bioservo Technologies

Bioservo Technologies AB (publ) is a world-leading company in wearable muscle-strengthening systems for people in need of extra strength and endurance. All our innovative products and systems are designed to keep people strong, healthy, and efficient. The company has a unique global position within soft exoskeleton technology for the hand, both for industrial applications to improve the health of workers and to improve the quality of life for people with reduced muscle strength. Bioservo Technologies was founded in 2006 in collaboration between researchers at the Royal Institute of Technology and a doctor at Karolinska University Hospital. Bioservo Technologies is a Swedish public limited company with headquarters in Stockholm.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North.

For more information, please visit www.bioservo.com



