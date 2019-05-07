Bioservo Technologies Introduces the Next Version of Ironhand® - the World's First Soft Robotic Muscle Strengthening System

STOCKHOLM, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioservo Technologies AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North: BIOS) announced today that the company introduces the next version of Ironhand® that offers significant improvements for the user. The all-new Ironhand® includes important refinements such as increased robustness, comfort and user-friendliness due to novel sensors, a new backpack and improved performance.

To this day, there are still plenty of grip-intense tasks on the factory floor as well as within the construction sector that need to be handled manually. Bioservo Technologies is focusing on developing cutting-edge solutions to fight strain injuries and support workers on the factory floor with grip-intensive tasks to stay healthy and reduce the impact of their daily tasks.

Ironhand® is Bioservo's first product targeting professional users aiming to prevent strain injuries. The innovative product merges neuroscience with bionics and robotics and is enhanced with unique digital features. Based on the company's award-winning patented SEM™ (Soft Extra Muscle) technology, the all-new Ironhand® strengthens the worker's grip, provides additional endurance and a reduction of effort.

With the system's extensive data capabilities, it is possible to digitalize ergonomic risk assessments and thereby create a more sustainable workplace. The system has been developed and tested in collaboration with Fortune 500 companies ensuring that the features and benefits are in line with market demand. The all-new Ironhand® is adaptive and intelligent, it imitates and enhances the hands movements, becomes smarter with every use and thereby optimizes the user's experience.

"Since the launch of Ironhand®, about a year ago, we have noticed an increasing interest from a large number of industrial players. The technology has continuously been tested and evaluated by our partners and customers to ensure its suitability in meeting the market requirements. We are very pleased to now introduce the all-new Ironhand® with its significant improvements aiming to further prevent strain injuries and support the worker," says Petter Bäckgren, CEO of Bioservo Technologies.

About Ironhand®

Bioservo's soft robotic muscle strengthening system Ironhand® comprises a lightweight glove with a portable power pack worn like a backpack. Ironhand® can add up to 80 N to the wearer's grip within milliseconds. In addition to that, it is equipped with smart data capabilities which makes it possible to digitalize ergonomic risk assessment as well as provide an adaptive performance to the operator over time. At the same time as it supports the wearer, it collects and analyzes data making it possible to evaluate and identify grip intense use cases that run a high ergonomic risk. The wearer is in full control of the system which helps to create a healthy and sustainable work environment.

About Bioservo Technologies

Bioservo Technologies (publ) is a technology and development company that combines medical science with modern robotics. The company holds a leading global position within soft exoskeleton technology – wearable non-invasive devices – for people in need of extra power to optimise the body's endurance and performance, or for people with reduced muscle strength.

After many years of research and development, Bioservo Technologies is now focused on a commercialisation of the company's products and patented technologies. The gloves are well-suited to medical rehabilitation, and to preventive use in a variety of industrial applications. The company has signed strategic cooperation agreements with several multinational companies within e.g. the automotive, aviation as well as the construction and infrastructure industry.

Bioservo Technologies was founded in 2006 through a collaboration between researchers at the Royal Institute of Technology and doctors at Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm. Bioservo Technologies is a Swedish public limited company with its headquarters and operations based in Kista, north of Stockholm. FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8-528 00399, info@fnca.se,is the company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North. To learn more, please visit www.bioservo.com.

Contact:

Petter Bäckgren

CEO

Tel.: +46-(0)8-21-17-10

petter.backgren@bioservo.com

Anett Grusser-Pettersson

International Business Development

Tel.: +46 (0)8-21-17-10

anett.pettersson@bioservo.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioservo-technologies-ab--publ-/r/bioservo-technologies-introduces-the-next-version-of-ironhand----the-world-s-first-soft-robotic-musc,c2805379

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/bioservo-technologies-ab--publ-/i/ironhand-2019-2,c2620944 Ironhand 2019 2 https://news.cision.com/bioservo-technologies-ab--publ-/i/ironhand-2019-3,c2620945 Ironhand 2019 3

SOURCE Bioservo Technologies AB