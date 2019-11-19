Biosight Announces Data to be Presented at ASH 2019 Annual Meeting

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosight Ltd., a pharmaceutical development company developing innovative therapeutics for hematological malignancies and disorders, announced that results from an ongoing Phase 2b clinical trial of BST-236 (aspacytarabine) for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), will be presented during an oral session at the 61st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) in Orlando, FL.

The data, to be presented by Dr. Jessica K. Altman, Northwestern University, Chicago IL, will include integrated results from a Phase 1/2a study and an ongoing Phase 2b study, of BST-236 as a first-line single-agent treatment for AML patients who are unfit to receive standard intensive chemotherapy.

Oral presentation details:

Title: Aspacytarabine (BST-236) Is Safe and Efficacious As a Single-Agent, First-Line Therapy for Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia Unfit for Standard Chemotherapy. Integrated Results from a Phase 1/2a and an Ongoing Phase 2b

Presenter: Jessica K. Altman MD

Session Name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: New Treatment Strategies

Session Date: Saturday, December 7, 2019

Session Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Presentation Time: 1:00 PM

Room: Orange County Convention Center, Chapin Theater (W320)

About BST-236 (Aspacytarabine)

BST-236 (aspacytarabine) is a novel proprietary anti-metabolite. It is composed of cytarabine covalently bound to asparagine, acting as a pro-drug of cytarabine. Cytarabine serves as the backbone of AML therapy for over 40 years due to its superior efficacy, however, it is associated with severe bone marrow, gastrointestinal, and neurological toxicities, which significantly limit its use, especially in older and medically unfit patients. BST-236 is designed to enable high-dose therapy with lower systemic exposure to free cytarabine and relative sparing of normal tissues. As such, BST-236 may serve as a superior core therapy for AML and other hematological malignancies and disorders, including for older adults who are unfit for intensive therapy.

BST-236 was granted Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA, which entitles Biosight to seven years of market exclusivity upon BST-236 marketing approval for the treatment of AML.

A Phase 2b study is ongoing to confirm the promising results obtained in a Phase 1/2a study of BST-236 as a single-agent first-line AML therapy. For more information regarding the Phase 2b clinical study of BST-236, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Biosight Ltd.

Biosight is a private clinical-stage biotech company, developing innovative therapeutics for hematological malignancies and disorders, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For additional information, please visit www.biosight-pharma.com.

