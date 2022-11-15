Biosimilar Interleukins Global Market to Reach $7.52 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 39.1%

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biosimilar Interleukins Global Market Report 2022: By Type, By Application, By Distribution" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biosimilar interleukins market is expected to grow from $1.42 billion in 2021 to $2.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.9%. The market is expected to reach $7.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 39.1%.

The different types of biosimilar interleukins are IL-17, IL-23, IL-1, IL-5, IL-6, others. Interleukin 17 is a pro-inflammatory cystine knot cytokine family. In response to IL-23 stimulation, they are produced by a subset of T helper cells known as T helper 17 cells. The different applications include psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), others and is distributed through various channels such as hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, clinics, research institutes.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis is expected to boost the growth of the interleukin biosimilars market in the forecast period. Autoimmune disorders are conditions in which the immune cells cannot distinguish healthy cells from potentially dangerous antibodies. Biologic drugs such as anti-interleukin antibodies have shown significant clinical benefit in regulating the cells, and in directing proliferation, activation, and migration of the cells. According to the Johns Hopkins University report published in 2021, autoimmune illnesses impacted around 3% of the population in the United States, or about 10 million individuals . Therefore, the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases is increasing the demand for the biosimilar interleukins market and is expected to drive the growth of the market.



The regulatory framework around the approval of interleukin biosimilars hampers the growth of the market. Biosimilars are manufactured with changes in the manufacturing process impacting the physicochemical and functional properties of a biologic drug and it is impractical to create an exact copy of the biologic drug. This compels the manufacturers to demonstrate biosimilarity between interleukin biosimilar and the biologic drug to prove that there are no clinically meaningful differences. This calls for extensive comparative analytical, nonclinical, and clinical assessments to get approval from the medical authorities, thereby, increasing the cost of the approval process and restraining the growth of the market.



In January 2020, Sanofi, a France-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Synthorx, Inc. for $2.5 billion. This acquisition enhances Sanofi's position as an emerging leader in the area of oncology and immunology. Synthorx, Inc. is a US-based biotechnology company focused on developing interleukins for people suffering from cancer and autoimmune disorders.

1) By Type: IL-17; IL-23; IL-1; IL-5; IL-6

2) By Application: Psoriasis; Psoriatic Arthritis; Rheumatoid Arthritis; Asthma; Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD); Others

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies; Clinics; Research Institutes



MabPharm

Gedeon Richter

Bio-Thera Solutions

Sorrento Therapeutics/MabTech

Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical

