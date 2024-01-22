Biosimilars in Oncology - Sandoz and Amgen are Main Players in the Development of Biosimilars in Oncology

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thematic Intelligence - Biosimilars in oncology" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an insight into the percentage of cancer patients treated with biosimilars, the price of these agents compared to their originator, and key opinion leaders' outlook for the products. The report includes the 8MM regulatory landscapes, their market potential, and their available and upcoming biosimilars.

Additionally, the report includes the opportunities and challenges facing biosimilar uptake and a commercial assessment of the major players in the field. The report is supplemented with insight from four key opinion leaders, one payer, and 103 high-prescribing physicians surveyed in the 8MM.

Key Market Insights

  • The biosimilar market has increased sharply in the last five years, and moderately high future growth is predicted at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%
  • Europe leads the way for oncology biosimilars in the 8MM. China is at the forefront in the emerging markets
  • Pricing is a key issue for biosimilars entering an increasingly crowded market
  • Sandoz and Amgen are main players in the development of biosimilars in oncology

Report Scope

  • Biosimilars in oncology overview
  • Trends
  • Value chain
  • Leading marketed and pipeline products
  • Market analysis
  • Regulatory landscape and market access
  • Opportunities and unmet needs
  • Commercial assessment - major current and future players in the biosimilar field
  • Survey & Clinical trial analysis includes 8 countries
  • 4 KOLs and one payer interviewed

The thematic reports answer questions such as -

  • What is the percentage of cancer patients treated with biosimilars in each 8MM country?
  • Which patient groups are more likely to receive these therapies?
  • What is the price of these agents compared to their originator molecule?
  • What is the key opinion leaders' outlook for the products?
  • How do biosimilar discounts work and how might they affect future uptake?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Biosimilars in Oncology Overview
2.1. Biosimilars Overview
2.2. What are Biosimilars According to Regulators?
2.3. Timeline of Oncology Biosimilar Development by Country in the 8MM

3. Value Chain
3.1. Differences Between Generics and Biosimilars
3.2. Differences Between Biosimilarity and Interchangeability
3.3. Drug Rebates Affecting Biosimilar Uptake in the US

4. Trends
4.1. Biosimilar Pricing
4.2. Biosimilar Market Share
4.3. Oncology Biosimilar Uptake in the 8MM
4.4. Biosimilars in Oncology Clinical Trials

5. Market Analysis
5.1. Forecast of Biosimilars in Oncology
5.2. US Biosimilar Market Potential
5.3. 5EU Biosimilar Market Potential
5.4. Japan Biosimilar Market Potential
5.5. China Biosimilar Market Potential

6. Marketed Products
6.1. Biosimilars Approved
6.2. Market Size for Marketed Biosimilars
6.3. Trastuzumab
6.4. Bevacizumab
6.5. Rituximab
6.6. Biosimilars for Supportive Care

7. Pipeline Products
7.1. Biosimilar Pipeline Products in the 8MM
7.2. Upcoming Biosimilars for Marketed Products: Curative Care
7.3. Upcoming Biosimilars for Marketed Products: Supportive Care
7.4. Future Biosimilars in Oncology

8. Regulatory
8.1. Biosimilar Development Overview
8.2. Biosimilar Regulatory in the 8MM
8.3. US Biosimilar Regulatory Pathway
8.4. Regulatory Approval Ex-US
8.5. Difference Between the Biosimilar Regulatory Pathways in the 8MM

9. Opportunities, Challenges and Unmet Needs
9.1. Potential for Biosimilars of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
9.2. Physician Preference for Biosimilars Versus Subcutaenous Formulations
9.3. Physician Hesitancy to Prescribe Biosimilars
9.4. Physician Perspective on Automatic Substitution and Extrapolation
9.5. Factors that Influence Biosimilar Prescription
9.6. Desired Discounts Biosimilars in Oncology
9.7. Expected Changes in Prescription Patterns
9.8. Initiatives to Encourage Future Use of Biosimilars
9.9. Unmet Needs

10. Companies
10.1. Sandoz as a Major Player
10.2. Celltrion as a Major Player
10.3. Amgen as a Major Player
10.4. Biocon as Major Player
10.5. Organon as a Major Player

