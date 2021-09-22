Biosimilars Market by Application and Geography | Global Forecast to 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 22, 2021, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biosimilars market is poised to grow by USD 31.40 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Identify sustainable growth opportunities and make informed business decisions.
Download our Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Viatris Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the price advantage of biosimilars over biologics will offer immense growth opportunities, market access barriers for biosimilars will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Biosimilars Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Biosimilars Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Oncology And Hematology
- Immunology
- Endocrinology
- Nephrology
- Geography
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
- ROW
Gain insights on the competitive landscape and the growth contribution of each segment. Download the free sample here:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70710
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market - Global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) is segmented by application (cancer and non-cancer) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market - Global monoclonal antibodies market is segmented by application (oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and other applications) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Biosimilars Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our biosimilars market report covers the following areas:
- Biosimilars Market size
- Biosimilars Market trends
- Biosimilars Market industry analysis
This study identifies government initiatives to increase the use of biosimilar medicines as one of the prime reasons driving the biosimilars market growth during the next few years.
Biosimilars Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Biosimilars Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Biosimilars Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Biosimilars Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist biosimilars market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the biosimilars market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the biosimilars market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biosimilars market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Oncology and hematology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Immunology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Endocrinology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Nephrology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amgen Inc.
- Biogen Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- Merck and Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Viatris Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article