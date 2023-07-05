Biosimilars Market Research Report 2023 - Global Forecast to 2028 - Patent Expiries of Blockbuster Biologics and Research into New Indications Presents Opportunities

05 Jul, 2023, 19:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biosimilars Market by Drug Class (Drug Class (Monoclonal Antibodies (Adalimumab, Infliximab, Rituximab, Trastuzumab), Insulin, Erythropoietin, Anticoagulants. rhGH), Indication, Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biosimilars market size is projected to reach USD 66.9 billion by 2028 from USD 29.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 17.8%
Factors such as regulatory approvals, favorable reimbursement policies, and rising demand for cost-effective biosimilars is driving the market growth.
The monoclonal antibodies product segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the biosimilars market, by drug class, during the forecast period
In 2022, the monoclonal antibodies product segment accounted for the largest share of the biosimilars market, mainly due to the low prices of biosimilar monoclonal antibodies compared to the reference drugs and increased adoption of labs in the treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and osteoporosis.
The growth of the fastest-growing segment was attributed to the rising incidence of cancer and chronic diseases globally. Increased approval for interchangeability insulin is likely to have a positive impact on the market.
The oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the indication segment in 2022
Based on the indication, the biosimilars market is segmented into oncology, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, chronic diseases, blood disorders, growth hormone deficiency, infectious diseases, and other indications. Rising demand for cancer drugs and growth hormones across various regions is propelling the market's growth.
Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace
The biosimilars market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Middle East, and Africa. The APAC market is expected to be the fastest-growing regional segment during the forecast period due to numerous emerging players, less-stringent government regulations, and increasing cooperation among leading and regional players for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biosimilars.
Competitive landscape
In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (India), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Eli Lilly & Company (US), Amgen Inc. (US) and among others in the biosimilars market.
Premium Insights
- Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive Market Growth
- Monoclonal Antibodies and UU to Dominate North American Market
- Asia-Pacific to Register Highest Growth Over Forecast Period
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Biosimilars
- Launch of Novel Biosimilars
- Rising Geriatric Population and Chronic Disease Incidence
- Abbreviated Regulatory Approval Process and Interchangeability
Restraints
- Complexities in Manufacturing
Opportunities
- Emerging Markets
- Patent Expiries of Blockbuster Biologics and Research into New Indications
Challenges
- High Competition and Regulatory Challenges
Company Profiles
Key Market Players
- Novartis Ag
- Pfizer Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- Fresenius Kabi Ag
- Stada Arzneimittel Ag
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd.
- Samsung Biologics
- Coherus Biosciences
- Biocon
- Amega Biotech
- Apotex Inc.
- Biocad
- Mabxience
- Probiomed
- Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co. Ltd.
- Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Reliance Life Sciences
- Kashiv Biosciences, LLC
- Usv Private Limited
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Other Players
- Formycon Ag
- Polpharma Biologics Group
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Alvotech
- Ucb Sa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ag5m3e
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article