DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Market to grow and reach $5.29 Billion in 2025 according to the "Biosimulation Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global biosimulation market.



This report focuses on biosimulation market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the biosimulation market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for biosimulation? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Biosimulation market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider biosimulation market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The biosimulation market section of the report gives context. It compares the biosimulation market with other segments of the biosimulation market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, biosimulation indicators comparison.

Major players in the biosimulation market are Certara, Dassault Systemes, Schrodinger Inc., Simulations Plus Inc., Rhenovia Pharma, Insilico Biotechnology AG, Genedata AG, Entelos Inc., Physiomics plc, Rosa & Co. LLC., In silico biosciences Inc., INOSIM Software, LeadInvent Technologies, Nuventra Pharma, and Archimedes.



The global biosimulation market is expected to grow from $2.71 billion in 2020 to $3.17 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $5.29 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.7%.



The biosimulation market consists of sales of biosimulation software and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in garnering a better understanding of biological processes using computer simulations. Biosimulation is a mathematical simulation process that uses computers to replicate biological processes and systems. The aim of biosimulation is a model-based prediction of the dynamics and behavior of biological systems.



The main types of products in the biosimulation market are software and services. The biosimulation software provides software for molecular modeling and simulation, pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) modeling and simulation, toxicity prediction software, physiologically based pharmacokinetic modeling, and simulation (PBPK) modeling and simulation, trial design software, and others. It is used in drug development, drug discovery, and others and implemented in various verticals such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), regulatory authorities, academic research institutions, others.



North America was the largest region in the biosimulation market in 2020. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and AfricaMiddle East, and Africa.



Product innovation is an emerging trend in the biosimulation market. Several companies operating in the biosimulation sector are focused on developing new and advanced solutions for biosimulation. For instance, in January 2021, Insilico Biotechnology AG, a Germany-based company providing predictive solutions for the Bioeconomy launched new software called the Insilico Selector. With the help of the Insilico Selector, it is possible to use micro-scale data for the creation of an accurate selection of high-performing cell clones.



In April 2020, Simulations Plus Inc., a US-based company engaged in providing simulation and modeling software for pharmaceutical development and discovery acquired Lixoft for $16.5 million. With the acquisition of Lixoft, Simulations Plus expands modeling software offerings and plans to broaden the company's presence in Europe. Lixoft is a France-based company engaged in providing modeling and simulation software for advanced model-based drug development.



The surge in healthcare expenditure worldwide is expected to support the biosimulation market over the forecast period. Increasing healthcare spending is likely to provide more expenditure on the development of drugs which in turn, will drive the revenues generated from the biosimulation solutions. Biosimulation software is currently being used in the development of drugs to mimic diseases. With the help of the biosimulation software, virtual clinical trials can be conducted for new developing pharmaceutical drugs using computers running disease simulations. According to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased 4.6% in 2019, reaching $3.8 trillion or $11,582 per person, contributing a share of 17.7% of the nation's GDP. Therefore, the surge in healthcare expenditure drives the growth of the biosimulation market.



The countries covered in the biosimulation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Biosimulation Market Characteristics



3. Biosimulation Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Biosimulation



5. Biosimulation Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Biosimulation Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Biosimulation Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Biosimulation Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Biosimulation Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Software

Services

6.2. Global Biosimulation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Drug Development

Drug Discovery

Others

6.3. Global Biosimulation Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Regulatory Authorities

Academic Research Institutions

Others

7. Biosimulation Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Biosimulation Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Biosimulation Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



