Biosion to Present Three Posters at the 2024 AACR Meeting

NEWARK, Del. and NANJING, China, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosion, a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced upcoming presentations of pre-clinical data for its oncology pipeline assets, including BSI-111, an anti-CD16a monoclonal antibody, BSI-730, a HER2/PD-L1 bispecific antibody and BSI-093, an anti-BTN3A monoclonal antibody at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting to be held from April 5 to 10, 2024.

"We are thrilled to present three posters at the AACR annual meeting. BSI-093, BSI-111 and BSI-730 demonstrate favorable biophysical and functional characteristics, supporting the initiation of development activities including manufacturing and IND-enabling studies" said Mingjiu Chen, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Biosion, Inc. "We look forward to sharing the key data of these important therapeutic assets with the oncology research community at AACR."

01. BSI-111, a highly selective anti-CD16a monoclonal antibody with potent agonist activity for building a NK cell engager platform

BSI-111 is a fully human monoclonal antibody discovered through Biosion's proprietary H³ Antibody Discovery Platform. BSI-111 binds specifically to CD16a without recognizing CD16b and binds the two allelic variants of CD16A - 158F and 158V with similar high affinity. BSI-111 demonstrates superior biophysical properties and functional characteristics, supporting the development of anti-CD16a-based NK cell engagers for the potential benefit of cancer patients.

Time：April 8, 2024, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Poster Section 2

Poster Board Number: 26

Published Abstract Number: 1343

02. BSI-730, a bispecific antibody targeting HER2 and PD-L1 for the development of a first-in-class bispecific ADC

BSI-730 is a novel bispecific antibody for the development of a first-in-class bispecific ADC，identified through Biosion's proprietary SynTracer® High Throughput Endocytosis Platform. BSI-730 showed comparable binding affinity to HER2 as compared to trastuzumab, as well as comparable bioactivity to the parental anti-PD-L1 antibody regarding PD-L1 binding and PD-1/PD-L1 blocking.

Time：April 8, 2024, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 21

Poster Board Number: 16

Published Abstract Number: 3135

03. BSI-093, a best-in-class anti-BTN3A monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer through the activation of Vγ9Vδ2 T cells

BSI-093 is a highly differentiated, humanized anti-BTN3A agonistic monoclonal antibody with strong Vγ9Vδ2 T cell activation activity. The BTN3A family including BTN3A1, BTN3A2 and BTN3A3 are members of the Ig superfamily receptors, and is essential for the activation of Vγ9Vδ2 T cell-mediated anti-tumor immune responses. BTN3A's expression is significantly higher in tumor samples of cholangiocarcinoma, esophageal carcinoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, compared to their counterpart normal tissue controls.

Time：April 9, 2024, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 3

Poster Board Number: 7

Published Abstract Number: 5298

Additionally, Biosion's partner, CTTQ Pharma, OBI Pharma and Pyxis Oncology, will also be presenting posters at the AACR meeting.

Partner：CTTQ

A first-in-human phase 1 study of TQB2916, a novel CD40 agonist antibody for advanced malignancies

TQB2916（BSI-038） is an anti-CD40 humanized agonist monoclonal antibody with 7-fold higher binding affinity and 4-fold higher cellular bioactivity compared to selicrelumab. By binding to CD40 receptor, it triggers the cellular proliferation and activation of antigen-presenting cells. In 2019, Biosion licensed Greater China rights of BSI-038 to CTTQ and retains all rights for development and commercialization in the rest of the world.

Time：April 9, 2024, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Poster Section 48

Poster Board Number: 20

Published Abstract Number: CT192

Partner：OBI Pharma

1. OBI-992, a novel TROP2 targeting antibody-drug conjugate, displayed excellent antitumor efficacy in various animal models

Time：April 8, 2024, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Poster Section 23

Poster Board Number:4

Published Abstract Number:1893

2. In vitro characterization of a novel TROP2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate OBI-992

Time：April 8, 2024, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 21

Poster Board Number: 11

Published Abstract Number:3130

3. OBI-992, a novel TROP2 targeting antibody drug conjugate demonstrates superior in vivo PK/PD properties and a favorable safety profile

Time：April 10, 2024, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Poster Section 24

Poster Board Number: 20

Published Abstract Number: 7179

OBI-992 is a TROP2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that carries a potent topoisomerase I inhibitor payload to kill tumor cells. TROP2 is highly expressed in a variety of solid tumors such as lung, breast, ovarian, and gastric cancer, rendering it an ideal target for cancer therapy.OBI-992 uses a unique hydrophilic, enzyme-cleavable linker that is stable in circulation but releases the cytotoxic payload inside tumor cells. OBI-992 demonstrates remarkable antitumor efficacy, improved pharmacokinetic characteristics, and a favorable safety profile in animal models.

OBI-992 received US IND clearance in December 2023 and Phase 1/2 efficacy and safety human studies are planned to commence early Q2,2024.

The TROP2 targeting antibody was in-licensed from Biosion, Inc. www.Biosion.com, in December 2021. OBI Pharma owns ex-China commercial rights for OBI-992.

Partner：Pyxis Oncology

Gene expression correlation of immune checkpoint molecules Siglec-15 and PD-L1 varies widely by cancer indication

TIME：April 8, 2024, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Poster Section 3

Poster Board Number: 24

Published Abstract Number: 1373

PYX-106 (BSI-060T) is a humanized anti-Siglec-15 monoclonal antibody being developed for solid tumors, including for patients that are not candidates for anti-PD-(L)1 treatment approaches. In this research, analysis of Siglec-15 mRNA expression was performed across single cells, cell lines, and bulk tumor samples to evaluate Siglec-15 target expression across a range of cancer types, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), cholangiocarcinoma, breast, thyroid, head and neck, colon, rectal, bladder, kidney, and endometrial cancers. These results demonstrate that Siglec-15 and PD-L1 are rarely found co-expressed on the same cell, provide detailed data on Siglec-15 and PD-L1 expression patterns by cancer type, and are expected to help inform potential future PYX-106 (BSI-060T) therapeutic strategies.

In Mar 2022, Biosion licensed ex-Greater China rights of BSI-060T to Pyxis Oncology and retains all rights for development and commercialization in Greater China. Pyxis Oncology is conducting a Phase 1 clinical study of PYX-106 (BSI-060T) in solid tumors in the US and Europe.

About Biosion

Biosion is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing breakthrough antibody-based therapies to improve patient outcomes for the treatment of immune and oncologic diseases. Established in 2017, Biosion has built a pipeline of innovative biologics through its internally derived proprietary technologies including the H³ antibody discovery platform, SynTracer® HT endocytosis platform, and Flexibody® bispecific platform. Biosion's lead asset, Bosakitug (BSI-045B/TQC2731), an anti-TSLP mAb, is currently in phase II for severe asthma, atopic dermatitis, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), with another 6 partnered assets in phase I/II. Biosion has operations in the US, China and Australia. For more information, please visit www.Biosion.com.

Contact:

Mason Xu

[email protected]

SOURCE Biosion, Inc.