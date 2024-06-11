Biosion Today Presented Key Phase 2 POC Clinical Study Results for Bosakitug, an Anti-TSLP mAb, in Atopic Dermatitis Subjects at the Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis Conference

NEWARK, Del. and NANJING, China, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosion, a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company, today presented key results from the ADAMANT study, a phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in AD subjects treated with Bosakitug, a high potency anti-TSLP mAb, in a podium presentation at the Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis conference in Chicago, IL.

Dr. Jennifer Parish, an investigator for the highest enrolling site in the ADAMANT study, presented the safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetic data from the phase 2 POC study of Bosakitug. Dr. Parish highlighted the favorable safety profile and the exceptional responses exhibited by Bosakitug monotherapy with 94%, 69% and 25% of the subjects achieving an EASI 75, 90 and 100% response, respectively and a 94% IGA 0/1 response at week 25 following four weekly 300 mg induction doses and ten 300 mg maintenance doses. Bosakitug was able to maintain EASI 75 responses for the overall population through 12 weeks post last dose.

"Despite the limitations of the POC trial being open label, with a limited sample size of 21 subjects, the response profile is truly remarkable" said Hugh Davis, Ph.D., the Chief Business and Development Officer of Biosion, inc. Dr. Davis continued "we knew we had created an antibody with very high potency due to its long residency time on TSLP that could neutralize and clear TSLP from deep tissue spaces effectively. These promising clinical data give us a great deal of confidence to conduct a randomized and controlled phase 2 trial in moderate to severe AD as well as other indications."

About Bosakitug (BSI-045B)

Bosakitug is a high affinity and high potency anti-TSLP mAb in phase 2 clinical development in severe asthma, atopic dermatitis and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

About Biosion

Biosion is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing breakthrough antibody-based therapies to improve patient outcomes with immune and oncologic diseases. Established in 2017, Biosion has built a pipeline of innovative biologics through its internally derived proprietary technologies including the H³ antibody discovery platform, SynTracer® HT endocytosis platform, and Flexibody® bispecific platform. Biosion has 8 global partnerships with 7 clinical stage assets including monoclonal antibody, bispecific antibody and antibody drug conjugates. Biosion has operations in the US, China and Australia. For more information, please visit www.Biosion.com.

SOURCE Biosion, Inc.