BioSked Revolutionizes Radiology Scheduling with RVU-Based, Multi-Time-Zone Intelligent Platform

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSked today announced a major expansion of its Momentum scheduling platform, introducing one of the first AI-driven solutions that plans radiology and teleradiology teams based on Relative Value Units (RVUs) and across multiple time zones. The company will showcase Momentum at RSNA 2025 in Chicago, November 30–December 4, at Booth #8010.

RVU scheduling: assign radiologists based on workload, not hours with Momentum

As imaging volumes surge and teleradiology spreads globally, many radiology groups still rely on spreadsheets and manual paperwork. The consequences are clear: inefficiencies, staff fatigue, and uneven workloads, which impact patient access to care. Momentum aims to change that.

Rethinking how radiology teams work

Momentum brings three core innovations to radiology workforce management:

RVU-Based Assignments : Radiologists are scheduled by workload and specialty, ensuring staffing matches actual clinical demand.

: Radiologists are scheduled by workload and specialty, ensuring staffing matches actual clinical demand. Multi-Time-Zone Coordination : On-site and remote radiologists can be coordinated across time zones to provide continuous coverage while making better use of off-peak hours and global teleradiology partnerships.

: On-site and remote radiologists can be coordinated across time zones to provide continuous coverage while making better use of off-peak hours and global teleradiology partnerships. AI-Driven Fairness: Up to 90% of administrative work is eliminated while ensuring fairness constraints and staffing goals, reducing manual adjustments while preserving transparency for all involved.

The platform is already used by over 1,000 healthcare sites worldwide, turning scheduling from a manual chore into a strategic advantage.

Meeting the pressures of modern radiology

Radiology teams face rising case volumes, workforce shortages, burnout, and the complexity of hybrid or remote work. Momentum provides operational balance, ensuring the right expertise meets the right workload—wherever teams are located.

"Scheduling healthcare staff shouldn't be an afterthought. It's the backbone of how care gets delivered," said David Dudok de Wit, CEO of BioSked. "By planning coverage on RVUs and coordinating teams across time zones, Momentum helps radiology groups absorb growing volumes, protect their teams from overload, and make better use of every hour they staff."

"For many of the groups we speak with in North America, the challenge is not just filling shifts, it's proving that coverage matches demand and RVUs," added Doug Nicholson, General Manager North America at BioSked. "Momentum gives chief radiologists and practice leaders a single platform to balance on-site and remote teams, guarantee fairness, and support decisions with clear insights instead of spreadsheets."

Experience Momentum at RSNA 2025 – Booth #8010

At RSNA 2025, visitors to Booth #8010 will be able to see how Momentum:

Visualizes RVU-based demand by modality, site, and time of day

Balances on-site and remote radiologists across multiple time zones

Integrates staff availability, streamlining the scheduling process and enhancing efficiency

Integrates into existing operational workflows to replace spreadsheet-based planning

Live demonstrations will be available throughout the conference, and BioSked will host one-on-one briefings for radiology and teleradiology leaders.

To request a media or customer meeting at RSNA, please book a personalized meeting: Book here

About BioSked

Founded in 2010, Momentum by BioSked specializes in optimizing medical and paramedical scheduling. Its Momentum SaaS solution is used daily by over 1,000 sites worldwide across nine countries. BioSked combines medical expertise, software engineering, and academic AI research to support the sustainable organizational transformation of healthcare institutions.

Website: biosked.com

SOURCE BioSked