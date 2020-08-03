BioSkryb Launches Researcher Early Access Program for Genomic Amplification Technology

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSkryb, Inc. ("BioSkryb"), a developer of genomic amplification technologies that deliver higher coverage and fidelity for gene sequencing, today announced that it has launched an Early Access Program (EAP) for researchers to test its proprietary genomic amplification technology (Primary Template-directed Amplification or PTA). Enrollment in the program secures dedicated workflow support to ensure their participants receive the highest quality results possible to enable their next discovery.

"Historically, the challenge has been that the quality of data produced from existing genome amplification methods is insufficient and limits genomic discoveries. Our revolutionary technology will enable EAP participants to make complex, transformative discoveries that will advance their research," said Jay West, Ph.D., CEO, and Co-founder of BioSkryb.

EAP participants will utilize BioSkryb's ResolveDNA™ Whole Genome Amplification Kits as a discovery-enabling method to whole-genome amplification (WGA) that addresses the inherent challenges of single-cell genomics by producing high quality gene sequencing data. The technology provides the required breadth, specificity, and sensitivity to define cellular heterogeneity at the level of the most basic building blocks of life - the single cell.

"PTA is our method of choice if you want reproducible, efficient and evenly amplified genomes from single cells for single nucleotide variant detection," said Christopher A. Walsh, M.D., PH.D. Bullard Professor of Pediatrics and Neurology at Harvard Medical School, Chief Division of Genetics at Boston Children's Hospital, and an Investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

The new, proprietary amplification technology employs controlled reaction parameters to reproducibly recover >95% of the genomes of single cells and low-input samples with unprecedented fidelity and uniformity. This industry-leading performance is highly scalable and supports robust, reliable, and routine single-cell genomic applications.

