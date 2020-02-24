BioSkryb Partners with Argonaut Manufacturing Services to Accelerate Production of Key Genomic Amplification Products

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSkryb, Inc., a developer of genomic amplification technologies that deliver higher coverage and fidelity for gene sequencing, today announced that it is partnering with Argonaut Manufacturing Services, a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) serving the life science and molecular diagnostics markets, to scale production of its genomic amplification system for the life science and clinical research markets. Under the terms of the agreement, Argonaut will manufacture and assemble kits and reagents for Bioskryb for use in its R&D, clinical research, and commercial systems effective the second quarter of 2020.

"Argonaut has a deeply experienced and energetic team, and they are true innovators in this space," said Jay West, PhD, CEO of Bioskryb. "Argonaut's capabilities, in terms of cost-efficiency, scale-up, and quality is what has attracted us to partner with them. We are thrilled to utilize Argonaut as a long-term partner to scale up our production to meet growing customer demand."

"The team at Argonaut has extensive experience scaling up and producing kits for genomic applications and we are very excited to be working with BioSkryb to help accelerate these products to market," said Wayne Woodard, CEO of Argonaut. "The regulated molecular diagnostics market remains the fastest growing segment of life sciences, and innovators like BioSkryb are leading the way. We are very proud to be supporting these game-changing companies. Genomics has shown great promise in fighting disease and advancing global health, and Argonaut is eager to support innovators like BioSkryb in this important mission."

About Bioskryb:

BioSkryb is a venture-backed developer of genomic amplification technologies based in Durham, North Carolina. Their proprietary Primary Template-directed Amplification (PTA) system delivers reproducible, high coverage breadth and uniformity for various low or ultra-low input sequencing applications. Its products support sequencing library generation produced from limiting samples that have undergone whole genome amplification, resulting in the highest quality genetic analyses available today. For more information, please visit: https://www.bioskryb.com/.

About Argonaut Manufacturing Services

Argonaut Manufacturing Services is a cGMP contract manufacturing organization dedicated to providing custom manufacturing and supply chain solutions for biopharmaceutical, life science, and molecular diagnostics companies worldwide. With state-of-the-art equipment, ISO 13485:2016 compliance, and FDA registration, Argonaut meets your regulatory requirements. Services include high-yield aseptic fill/finish, reagent formulation, filling, kitting, lyophilization, and analytical support. From diagnostics to drug products, Argonaut provides a wide range of flexible solutions for diverse outsourcing needs.

