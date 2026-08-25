BioSmile Health Now Offering Invisalign Clear Aligners in Central Point, Oregon

BioSmile Health has added Invisalign® clear aligner treatment and the iTero Lumina™ digital scanner, broadening the orthodontic and restorative options available at the Central Point biological dental practice.

CENTRAL POINT, Ore., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSmile Health, a biological dental practice serving Central Point and the greater Rogue Valley, has announced that founder Dr. Derrick Johnson, DDS, FAGD, FICOI, AIAOMT, is now an Invisalign® provider. The practice has also added the iTero Lumina™ intraoral scanner, a digital system that captures three-dimensional models of the teeth and gums without conventional impression material.

Invisalign clear aligners straighten teeth using a series of custom-made, removable trays. Each set is worn for a period of weeks before being replaced by the next in the sequence, gradually moving teeth into position. Because the aligners are made of clear plastic rather than metal brackets and wires, the treatment fits within the practice's metal-free approach to care.

For a practice built around dental implants and complex restorative work, aligner therapy also serves a clinical purpose beyond appearance. Repositioning teeth before restorative treatment can improve how the bite comes together and give the dentist more control over the placement and longevity of the final result.

The iTero Lumina scanner supports that planning work. Introduced by Align Technology in February 2024 and expanded with restorative capabilities in 2025, the system uses a wand that the manufacturer describes as smaller, lighter, and faster than its previous generation of scanners. For patients, it replaces the tray-and-putty impressions long associated with dental visits.

Dr. Johnson has spent more than 25 years helping patients solve complex dental problems, with dental implants at the center of his clinical work. A graduate of The Ohio State University College of Dentistry, he completed the Maxi Residency in Biological Dentistry, Biological Surgery and Implantology at Tufts University. He earned Fellowship in the International Congress of Oral Implantologists in 2014, is a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry, and is an Accredited Member of the International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology.

Dr. Johnson founded BioSmile Health as a biological, metal-free practice in Southern Oregon. The Central Point office serves patients throughout Medford, Jacksonville, Ashland, and the wider Rogue Valley, along with patients who travel from other states for biocompatible dental care. The practice treats oral health as inseparable from overall health, and its protocols incorporate therapies such as ozone therapy, platelet-rich fibrin, and laser photobiomodulation alongside restorative and surgical treatment.

"Invisalign is a remarkable technology. It does far more than straighten teeth; it creates beautiful smiles, healthier bites, and teeth that are easier to clean and maintain," says Dr. Derrick Johnson, DDS, FAGD, FICOI, founder of BioSmile Health. "Just as importantly, it elevates the precision of our implant and restorative cases, allowing us to achieve outcomes that simply wouldn't be possible otherwise. I'm proud to offer it as part of our comprehensive approach to whole-person care."

"The iTero Lumina takes digital scanning to an entirely new level," Dr. Johnson adds. "It's sleek, remarkably fast, and incredibly accurate, but what impresses me most is how comfortable the experience is for our patients. This is the future of dentistry, and it's here now."

BioSmile Health provides a comprehensive range of biological dental services, including:

Invisalign

Ceramic Dental Implants

Biomimetic Dentistry

Biological Oral Surgery

Laser Dentistry

Solving Complex Dental Problems

TMJ Solutions

IV Sedation

Esthetic Dentistry

Holistic Dentistry

About BioSmile Health

BioSmile Health is a biological dental practice in Central Point, Oregon, offering metal-free, mercury-safe dentistry with a focus on the connection between oral health and whole-body wellness. Led by Dr. Derrick Johnson, the practice serves families throughout Southern Oregon and the Rogue Valley, as well as patients traveling from across the country for biocompatible care.

BioSmile Health is located at 547 E Pine St #202, Central Point, OR 97502. Prospective patients can learn more about the practice by visiting https://www.biosmilehealth.com or by calling 541-727-1442.

SOURCE BioSmile Health