BioSolution Designs Raises Seed Round

WEST PALM BEACH Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSolution Designs, LLC, announces that initial Seed Round goals are met and full operation begins as of May 1. BSD Founder and President, Dr. Thomas Reed, will direct use of the funding to accelerate existing collaborative initiatives developed over the past year. These efforts are focused on inventing biotools useful for drug discovery and product development.

In order to extend its collaborative reach, BSD is expanding beyond its Florida headquarters in Palm Beach County and recently joined Maryland's FITCI technology incubator in Frederick MD. BSD Business Manager Sam Glickstein is located in Frederick where he is leading efforts to identify and initiate collaborative opportunities within the 'BioCapital Region' of Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington DC.

About Biosolution Designs, LLC:

BioSolution Designs (BSD) is an Intellectual Property holding company focused on inventing high-value product classes for Life Science Researchers and Biotherapeutics Product Developers. For more information and to follow BSD's progress, please visit www.biodzn.com

About Dr. Thomas Reed:

Dr Thomas Reed was a founder of Genomatix, which became the publicly traded company Intrexon, and is now known as Precigen. Dr. Reed served as Chief Science Officer of Intrexon for over 20 years and launched BioSolution Designs in April 2020. www.tdrDNA.com

Press Contact:

Sam Glickstein, Business Manager, [email protected], 561-528-4561

SOURCE BioSolution Designs